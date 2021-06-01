President Biden was doing pretty well Tuesday. He recounted the horrors of the Tulsa race massacre in gruesome detail, and it was powerful stuff. Then he kept talking. He talked about how many members of Congress were Klan members (without mentioning party affiliation). He revealed that young black entrepreneurs don’t have lawyers and accountants. And he repeated the opinion of the intelligence community that terrorism from white supremacists is the greatest threat to our homeland.

Just last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland testified that our greatest domestic security threat comes from “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.” Two months earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, tweeted that “violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country,” compelled by that mass shooting in Boulder by noted white man Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

In Tulsa Tuesday, Biden reiterated the intelligence community’s view that white supremacists are our greatest domestic terror threat.

Antifa isn’t even a real thing … it’s just an idea.

We assume the thinking goes that all Trump supporters are white supremacists, and Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, so therefore, white supremacists are the biggest terrorist threat.

As The Hill reported last month, “Garland dismissed concern from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) who asked whether the Justice Department was investigating with ‘equal vigor’ protests in Portland, Ore., and other cities that were often a focus of former President Trump.”

Meanwhile:

