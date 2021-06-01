C’mon man. The media and Democrats went full-throttle for four years painting Donald Trump as a white supremacist, but has there been a more racist president in modern history than Joe Biden? The things the media have memory-holed haven’t gone away, like Biden’s insistence that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

In a visit to Tulsa Tuesday to commemorate the Tulsa race massacre, Biden updated that same line for black entrepreneurs; sure, they have great ideas, but they don’t have lawyers or accountants like white entrepreneurs do.

Memo to Biden: Believe it or not, there are actually a lot of black lawyers and accountants.

No kidding. The media will just gloss this over, though.

Remember when he said that a lot of African Americans and Hispanics don’t know how to get online?

And he was actually on a roll there for a bit. They really need to limit his time in front of a microphone.

