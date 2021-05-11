Back at the end of March, we posted a video showing two girls, ages 13 and 15, attacking with a Taser and carjacking an Uber Eats driver in Washington, D.C., stomping on the gas and killing him in a car crash. While Mohammad Anwar lay dying on the sidewalk, one of the girls protested to a National Guardsman that her phone was still in the car, which had come to rest on its side after hitting another car.

On April 5, the Daily Mail reported that the two teens had reached a pretty sweet plea deal, ensuring they would not be held past the age of 21 nor be placed in a prison facility. Now Fox News’ John Roberts is reporting that the 15-year-old pled guilty to felony murder, but would be remanded to juvenile detention and released when she turned 18.

The 15 year-old who killed Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar has pled guilty to felony murder. Because of her age, she will be remanded to juvenile detention and will be released when she turns 18. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 11, 2021

Horrendous. She was out on bail for car jacking. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 11, 2021

This injustice for Mohammed Anwar saddens me. May he rest in peace. — Nancy Payton (@Nancypaytonjr) May 11, 2021

if true, that's not enough time served for taking a life while committing a felony…but not the type of injustice most current media members care to bring attention to — Ed Tobin (@ETTobin) May 11, 2021

They were so compassionate walking around his dying body looking for a cell phone. — woka-cola (@ElliotR) May 11, 2021

but did she get her phone?😡 — SnazzySazzySuzannah (@SnazzySuzannah) May 11, 2021

it's almost like there are special rules and special types of punishments for people who do certain things and in certain ways. — Loren (@LorenSethC) May 11, 2021

…at which time she will be free to kill again. — Paul Morelli (@PaulOPinion) May 11, 2021

3 years for that horrific event that killed an innocent man?! — Henkel (@jen_henkel) May 11, 2021

At least his family can rest assured knowing that when she gets out in 3 and half years she will still have her whole life ahead of her… wait.. — Jay Duet (@jduet9) May 11, 2021

Less than 3 years for murder. Are you sure John? — Jonathan Schwartz (@jonnyspeech) May 11, 2021

I doubt that this is true. When she's 18 she will be transferred to an adult facility. — Dan Harn (@Dan92443499) May 11, 2021

Please let that be the case.

If “kids” can stay on mommy and daddy’s health insurance until 26, they can stay in prison for murder until then too. https://t.co/3wGiU4uo7i — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) May 11, 2021

Absolutely 💯 — Paul (@drunkonmako) May 11, 2021

According to WTOP’s Megan Cloherty, the girl’s sentencing has been set for June, so maybe she won’t be released so early.

Breaking – One of two teen suspects charged in a carjacking outside of Nats Park that killed 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar entered guilty plea May 5, per courts. 15 yo girl pleading to felony murder in juvenile court. Sentencing set for June — Megan Cloherty (@ClohertyWTOP) May 11, 2021

15yo girl's sentencing is set for June 4. It's unclear if her plea is in response to a deal that prosecutors said they planned to offer. https://t.co/QWsRm4bMPm — Megan Cloherty (@ClohertyWTOP) May 11, 2021

The 13-year-old girl is still facing charges and will have a hearing set next week.

