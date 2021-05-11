Back at the end of March, we posted a video showing two girls, ages 13 and 15, attacking with a Taser and carjacking an Uber Eats driver in Washington, D.C., stomping on the gas and killing him in a car crash. While Mohammad Anwar lay dying on the sidewalk, one of the girls protested to a National Guardsman that her phone was still in the car, which had come to rest on its side after hitting another car.

On April 5, the Daily Mail reported that the two teens had reached a pretty sweet plea deal, ensuring they would not be held past the age of 21 nor be placed in a prison facility. Now Fox News’ John Roberts is reporting that the 15-year-old pled guilty to felony murder, but would be remanded to juvenile detention and released when she turned 18.

Please let that be the case.

According to WTOP’s Megan Cloherty, the girl’s sentencing has been set for June, so maybe she won’t be released so early.

The 13-year-old girl is still facing charges and will have a hearing set next week.

