As Twitchy reported last week, two teen girls in Washington, D.C. were arrested and charged with carjacking and murder after they sped off with the Uber Eats driver, Mohammad Anwar, hanging from the drivers’ side door. His body lay on the sidewalk while one of the girls, ages 13 and 15, told the National Guard that her cell phone was still in the car they’d crashed.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the two teens have reached quite a plea deal:

Valerie Edwards reports:

On Monday, the teens reportedly reached the plea deal with prosecutors that would ensure they will not be held past the age of 21 nor be placed in a prison facility.

Last week, the teens appeared via video in DC Superior Court as their lawyer and prosecutor, Bonnie Lindemann, discussed the case with Judge Lynn Leibovitz.

According to The Washington Post, Lindemann gave no indication that her office would try to transfer the older teen’s case to adult court. Under DC law, the 13-year-old could not be prosecuted as an adult due to her age.

The 13-year-old was old enough to carjack a Pakistani immigrant with a Taser and kill him in the process.

Trending

Yep.

Seriously?

Plenty of people would donate to the legal fund.

Here’s the video again in case anyone missed it:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 21carjackedkilledMohammad Anwarplea dealprisonteen girlsUber Eats