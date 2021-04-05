As Twitchy reported last week, two teen girls in Washington, D.C. were arrested and charged with carjacking and murder after they sped off with the Uber Eats driver, Mohammad Anwar, hanging from the drivers’ side door. His body lay on the sidewalk while one of the girls, ages 13 and 15, told the National Guard that her cell phone was still in the car they’d crashed.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the two teens have reached quite a plea deal:

Two teen girls accused of car-jacking and killing Uber Eats driver in D.C. 'reach plea deal' https://t.co/cFB3ufePCp pic.twitter.com/yALHdFejw7 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 5, 2021

Valerie Edwards reports:

On Monday, the teens reportedly reached the plea deal with prosecutors that would ensure they will not be held past the age of 21 nor be placed in a prison facility. Last week, the teens appeared via video in DC Superior Court as their lawyer and prosecutor, Bonnie Lindemann, discussed the case with Judge Lynn Leibovitz. According to The Washington Post, Lindemann gave no indication that her office would try to transfer the older teen’s case to adult court. Under DC law, the 13-year-old could not be prosecuted as an adult due to her age.

The 13-year-old was old enough to carjack a Pakistani immigrant with a Taser and kill him in the process.

Despicable — GingerMarple (@GingerMarple) April 5, 2021

Terrible. They murdered an innocent man. They should be inside for a very long time. I feel so sorry for this poor man's family, to not get justice. — Hanso Low 💙💛 (@LowHansoLeeds) April 5, 2021

Well there’s some privilege right there. — paulo (@YoudyKTM) April 5, 2021

But a two year old gets kicked off a plane. — VeeDubs 🐦 † (@veradubs) April 5, 2021

Yep.

Probably both be out in 5 years. The justice system is a complete and total joke. Morals ethics and consequences don’t mean anything anymore.. — johnny day trade (@johnjfaber11) April 5, 2021

Anybody who watched that video and didn't want the death sentence for these two idiots is so woke their eyes are brown, these were not kids in the traditional sense, and this slap on the wrist pretty much guarantees we will see them come up on charges again soon enough. — Chip Whitley (@alextreme2020) April 5, 2021

Pretty clear Asian lives don’t matter in America. I hope America’s Asian “allies” take note of that — Nic Ankush (@NicAnkush) April 5, 2021

The little bitch was more concerned with her phone being in the car then a person underneath it. I don’t understand the logic of America’s ‘justice’ system — Kun (@AdventureOfMoto) April 5, 2021

Did she get a new phone? I've been really worried she never got her phone back — ¡Si, se pwadwe! Dr. Bill Jiden BA, EdD, MEd (@JBidenSniffedMi) April 5, 2021

Those two murderers shouldn't have been given a plea deal! They SHOULD have been tried and convicted as adults. The UBER driver has a family and worked hard to provide for them and those two killers took his life. — Wahya Sequoia Ageya (@cherokee4ever57) April 5, 2021

“Accused” literally filmed murdering somebody without a shred of empathy or remorse. — Dr.Mutos Judaic L detector (@JudaicLs) April 5, 2021

Lying in wait, no remorse … I get that they're juveniles, but come on … they killed him and all they could muster up was how they were inconvenienced. This is crap. — melvis 🇺🇲 (@wxmel) April 5, 2021

They are never going to amount to anything but a burden on society. We ought take them out back. — Paul Stevens (@Paul_Stevenss) April 5, 2021

These girls are sociopaths who had zero compassion for Mr. Anwar as he lay there dying because of their actions.

It will only be a matter of time before they're responsible for someone else's death. — Al Jemima (@al_jemima) April 5, 2021

Criminals getting away with murder before your very eyes. In case anyone wonders why violent crime rates are skyrocketing. — Emperor Caligula (@3rdRomanEmperor) April 5, 2021

Still waiting for @TheJuanWilliams' on-air apology and retraction of his insensitive and inappropriate speculation that these killer teen girls were "just out for a joyride" ⏱ — Jen Revere 🇺🇸 (@JenRevere) April 5, 2021

Seriously?

Talk about getting away with murder… — Andrew (@aerojacket89) April 5, 2021

Getting away with murder. Literally. What sort of privilege is that again? Surely it must have a name? — Rooinek (@Rooinek12) April 5, 2021

The victim’s family should sue these girls and their families for wrongful death and violation of his civil rights. — Tommy T. 103 (@TomTemple8) April 5, 2021

Plenty of people would donate to the legal fund.

Here’s the video again in case anyone missed it:

They murdered an Uber Eats driver in DC. pic.twitter.com/Zz7xOu0Piv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2021

