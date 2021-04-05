We’re extremely tempted to preface this story with a series of expletives, because that’s what this story merits.

But we can’t. So we’ll just say instead that what Spirit Airlines has done to a Jewish family that includes a pregnant mother to a two-year-old daughter and special-needs son is unconscionable:

Another family booted off a flight because a two year old can’t wear a mask. Why don’t we follow the WHO standard, which rationally holds that ages five and below are developmentally more suited? https://t.co/9qJp4hmeXj — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 5, 2021

Watch:

This isn’t about protecting the health of passengers. This isn’t about public health at all.

It’s a sickening and demented power play by staff to punish a family for the hell of it.

VIDEO: @SpiritAirlines staffer tells pregnant Mom that her young child needs to put on a mask despite eating or else police will be called. NOTE that the video shows the early moments of this incident, so @SpiritAirlines can’t pull here a he/she said. pic.twitter.com/DpJkXfvWJH — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 5, 2021

More of the @SpiritAirlines incident. FYI, following the @FlyFrontier incident a few weeks back, @FAANews sent warning letters to passengers who at the time were not even accused of not wearing masks that they were in violation of the mask rule. Letter can’r even be appealed! pic.twitter.com/e7ZgQzA4NV — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 5, 2021

The family did nothing wrong. The parents were both in masks. The little girl is two years old. Her older brother is a special-needs child:

And another family with a visibly very special needs son also booted. This must end. https://t.co/KC0TXhY0gQ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 5, 2021

No serious, intellectually honest person could reasonably expect those children to wear masks and keep them on.

And those children shouldn’t’ve had to.

And the Spirit Airlines employees who harassed and punished that family are the ones who deserve to be punished.

I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that it’s once-again a Jewish family that’s targeted. https://t.co/Rt5OrFQieq — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 5, 2021

They do seem to have a particular beef with Jews, don’t they?

Truly heartbreaking for the family. Just when you can’t expect anything less from Spirit, they go and do something like this.. — Alex (@AlexMichael__) April 5, 2021

Spirit Airlines has definitely got some explaining to do … but this will have to suffice for the time being:

ORLANDO: UPDATE: @SpiritAirlines flight attendant who ordered the family off the flight was removed, family allowed back on. Passengers are reboarding with a new flight crew. pic.twitter.com/u5yEA9McZZ — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) April 5, 2021

That’s something, at least. But it’s not enough.

GOOD. Shouldn't ever have happened in the first place, but good. Now give that family a year's worth of flights. https://t.co/33z8pSIdke — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 5, 2021

Or vouchers to fly on a different airline.

Everyone was ordered off @SpiritAirlines following the “incident” with the child. Parents have with them a 7 year old special needs child.@PeteButtigieg should get the FAA to investigate these things rather than the FAA enabling airliners to be abusive. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 5, 2021