President Biden is still blaming the Trump administration for the surge at the border that most definitely wasn’t caused by his campaign rhetoric that if he were elected, migrants seeking amnesty in the U.S. should “immediately surge to the border” and there’d be a moratorium on deportations in his first 100 days.

At first, we heard that Biden was reopening in early February a “migrant overflow facility” for unaccompanied minors. He reopened a detention camp for migrant kids in Homestead, Florida, in early March that was alleged to be contaminated with military waste. Now we’re learning that the Department of Health and Human Services has asked the Pentagon to house even more unaccompanied minors at two bases in Texas.

BREAKING: Pentagon says it has received a request for assistance from HHS to house migrant children at Fort Bliss, Texas and Joint Base San Antonio — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 23, 2021

NO — Thunder (@ThunderDow47) March 23, 2021

Military facilities should not be used as child care centers. — CardShark (@CSUZGO) March 23, 2021

That’s not a military function and should never be — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) March 23, 2021

So now we get our military exposed and sick with Covid — martin ratcliff (@mratcliff57) March 24, 2021

This seems reckless and a security threat. — Chrissy (@Chrissys067) March 23, 2021

So, FEMA and now the Pentagon has been brought in, but it's not a crisis. 🤔 — American Momma (@American_Momma) March 23, 2021

Just what we need… undocumented, untested illegals on our military bases. This is INSANE😡 — Jennifer Theriot (@JenTheRiot) March 24, 2021

Guarding kids in cages with guns. This is Biden‘s America. I’m literally shaking right now — Dr. Kameleon (@kameleon_o) March 24, 2021

So now it's kids in cages on military bases and no outrage from the left? Weird, I wonder why. — Charles Gasko (@CharlesGasko) March 23, 2021

Why not just enlist them? — LB Shore (@shorepatrol) March 23, 2021

Send them back — William Connington (@faktus) March 24, 2021

The easiest thing, if they actually don't want them to keep coming, is to turn them around and push them back through the fence. — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) March 23, 2021

Enough is enough, send these children back. Close the border and stop enticing these people to come here. — Fatima (@Jaxx828) March 24, 2021

As long as it is just for the 72 hours to board a plane back I am all for it. — Jax (@JackDav41527472) March 24, 2021

It would be cheaper to send a few planes down, load them up and fly them HOME — Trump 4-eva (@NorthCaliMom) March 23, 2021

Send them to Washington DC. — Jackie (@blendedtraditio) March 23, 2021

Send them to DC. There is already a fenced in area. — DomaneSLR (@DomaneSlr) March 23, 2021

Nah, let em go to Fort Sill — What are we saying about masks today? (@LunchbucketEcon) March 24, 2021

Fort Sill, Oklahoma — where the Obama administration in 2014 gave reporters a “no questions permitted” tour of the detention facilities for migrant children.

These children will never be seen again and no record of where they went.

This is government child trafficking being done in front of everyone but nobody can see it. — I Pray for Justice(HIFT) (@KoreyEdwards6) March 24, 2021

How about if we have all of these migrants wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings like we did during President Trump's term? — Topher Harp (@ANGUS4277) March 23, 2021

How about busing them to DC, Delaware, and San Francisco! 😡😡😡 and turn them loose. — Grizz Wright (@WrightGrizz) March 23, 2021

Remember when President Trump doubled down on his promise to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities?

I believe Biden has a few mansions he bought as a GOVERNMENT employee entire life, sitting empty, why not those?? — JP (@jevingoblue) March 23, 2021

BREAKING: American Citizens, including Veterans are homeless and are requesting assistance……. What happened to #AmericaFirst? — Bobby (@Bobbyweber316) March 23, 2021

But if you're a homeless vet, try to stay warm tonight. — Ray T (@NVRayT) March 23, 2021

Sorry homeless vets. Biden’s illegals come first. — Steve (@sjbftmlsc) March 23, 2021

Right out of the Obama playbook. — Paul Knight (@Gaga_In_Fla) March 23, 2021

Democrats suck at government — Doctor (@georgeferragut) March 23, 2021

It really is Obama’s third term.

Related: