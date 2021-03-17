As we mentioned in an earlier post, we really miss Donald Trump’s actions to starve federal agencies of any taxpayer money going toward any training on “critical race theory” or “white privilege.” Not surprisingly, President Biden reversed the Trump administration’s “harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training” (it’s not “sensitivity training”) in his first week in office.

We don’t know if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is setting himself up for a presidential run in 2024, but he has our attention now that he’s proclaimed that his state’s civics curriculum will “expressly exclude” critical race theory, meaning kids won’t have to declare themselves to be “oppressors” or “the oppressed” due to their skin color, gender, or financial status.

Gov. @RonDeSantisFL announces Florida's curriculum will "expressly exclude…Critical Race Theory." “There's no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/7y2b40GqDk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 17, 2021

Most people off Twitter will see this is positive news. These ideas fail on their merits, which is likely why certain groups are eager to push them through our schools bureaucratically. — Max Lemon (@MaximumLemonade) March 17, 2021

I agree with Desantis 1000% — dj6ildm (@dj6ildm) March 17, 2021

This is the best news I’ve heard in a while. Be prepared for the arrival of more Red voters in the sunshine state. — Pragmatic Polar Bear (@Admiral1868) March 17, 2021

Florida is looking better and better everyday. — Unmasked Anti-woke Neanderthal (@JamieTFox) March 17, 2021

Thank God for @GovRonDeSantis — Mr.B The Humble (@BtoldyouMr) March 17, 2021

I’m moving to Florida, my God I love this Governor!! — KMP (@kpseali) March 17, 2021

Top contender right there — Elam Bend (@ElamBend) March 17, 2021

DeSantis / Noem in 2024 — Joe LaCour (@joecct77) March 17, 2021

This dude gets it — Austin Ackermann (@Valdalgo7) March 17, 2021

The Washington Examiner reports:

DeSantis also said he is proposing a $3,000 bonus for Florida teachers who complete a civics education program that focuses on “foundational concepts” rather than the critical race theory that has been spreading nationwide. The critical race theory movement, energized by the New York Times’s recent 1619 Project, deviates from a traditional curriculum and teaches that racism is embedded in the founding of the United States. Earlier this year, government employees in San Diego County, California, were forced to take part in critical race theory training, including a lecture stating that only white people are capable of being racist.

Can @GovRonDeSantis run for president in 2024? This is the kind of action we need to see — Samuel Ashwood (@AshwoodSamuel) March 17, 2021

Related: