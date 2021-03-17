As we mentioned in an earlier post, we really miss Donald Trump’s actions to starve federal agencies of any taxpayer money going toward any training on “critical race theory” or “white privilege.” Not surprisingly, President Biden reversed the Trump administration’s “harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training” (it’s not “sensitivity training”) in his first week in office.

We don’t know if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is setting himself up for a presidential run in 2024, but he has our attention now that he’s proclaimed that his state’s civics curriculum will “expressly exclude” critical race theory, meaning kids won’t have to declare themselves to be “oppressors” or “the oppressed” due to their skin color, gender, or financial status.

The Washington Examiner reports:

DeSantis also said he is proposing a $3,000 bonus for Florida teachers who complete a civics education program that focuses on “foundational concepts” rather than the critical race theory that has been spreading nationwide.

The critical race theory movement, energized by the New York Times’s recent 1619 Project, deviates from a traditional curriculum and teaches that racism is embedded in the founding of the United States.

Earlier this year, government employees in San Diego County, California, were forced to take part in critical race theory training, including a lecture stating that only white people are capable of being racist.

