Vivek Ramaswamy is drawing attention to a situation that seems implausible and that the Nevada Current’s April Corbin Girnus reports “has already garnered national attention, particularly among right-wing commentators who are critical of critical race theory and the concept of white privilege” (guilty as charged). She also notes that the mother’s lawsuit “is also receiving an assist from the International Organization of Families, an Illinois-based nonprofit whose work under the project name World Congress of Families has been designated an anti-LGBT extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center” (probably a good sign).

I just spoke to a HS senior. He’s biracial, raised by his single black mom — but he looks white. They say his school required him to confess his white “dominance.” He refused, so they failed him. Now he may not graduate. His family can’t afford legal fees. Join me in helping. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 10, 2021

The Nevada Current reports that the fight is over a mandatory year-long civics course called “Sociology of Change” that’s based on critical race theory:

“William Clark was compelled to participate in public professions of his racial, religious, sexual, and gender identities, and would be labeled as an ‘oppressor’ on these bases,” reads the court filing. … At immediate stake is William Clark’s graduation. The Clarks accuse Democracy Prep of refusing to accommodate the student’s “conscientious objection” to the course material by changing his grade or allowing him to take an alternative course. The plaintiffs are asking for the court to enjoin the school from denying William a high school diploma and accommodate him with “an alternative non-discriminatory, non-confessional class.” They also want the court to declare that requiring students to reveal racial, sexual, gender and religious identities in a public-school classroom and in graded assignments is unconstitutional.

“Democracy Prep has been lauded by the Charter School Authority for making anti-racism a top priority at the school,” the report continues.

For all those who are in disbelief, my brother graduated in 2019 and experienced something similar. My parents got involved and knew the right people, so the teacher backed down and he passed the class, but she was never held accountable for doing it in the first place. — A.L. (@ayolord) March 10, 2021

This sort of thing seems to be increasing in all organizations associated with K-12 education. If it's not a class, then it will occur in DEI training. My read is that these educational institutions are basically giving up the idea that education leads to success. — Taylor Grayson (@taylorgrayson) March 10, 2021

Other side, I volunteered at a school, saw the office staff everyday. They were very friendly to me. There was some Fed paperwork halfway thru the year that wanted me to declare my 4 children's race again. I refused. They went nuts. Schools should not be so dependent on race. — WhatWouldTheyHaveDone (@talk1776) March 10, 2021

They resolved it by "guessing" their race. It was clearly labeled and declared in their school records. Apparently 100% of the kids had to declare so they could qualify for a program. My kids were .5% of the school. — WhatWouldTheyHaveDone (@talk1776) March 10, 2021

There should be lawyers knocking each other down to take this case pro bono @TheFIREorg — Khalil Spencer (@khalil_spencer) March 10, 2021

Sadly, stranger than fiction. I was in disbelief until I talked to the family. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 11, 2021

Sounds like a kid who should never have to work. Failing a student because they refuse to be racist should carry a large penalty. Not the least should be the termination of all employees involved in the decision to teach racism to kids. — Stickballruss (@Stickballruss) March 10, 2021

I usually defend critical race theory but this is the line. These results are absurd, the family must be compensated immediately and the policy must be modified so this never happens again — Michael-Joseph of:Britt(Jr)🕊️ 🔮 (@infinitebritt) March 10, 2021

Important to note: A child with two white parents shouldn't be forced to confess his alleged "white dominance" at school either. WTF are our schools turning into? — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) March 10, 2021

So what happens after one confesses their white dominance or white privilege? What's in it for the teacher other than some sort of SJW pride? Do they get rewarded if the meet a quota? — jennyjenny9 (@jennyjenny9) March 10, 2021

And even more from the article: “[Democracy Prep Executive Director Adam] Johnson told board members that the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in the spring and summer of 2020 inspired the charter school to explore systematic oppression in schools. In the fall, the school unveiled a new five-year strategic plan naming anti-racism as its top priority.”

