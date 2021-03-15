White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that the situation at the border has been a challenge, and as Twitchy reported, the U.S. government plans to use the downtown Dallas convention center to hold up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers. We’d learned from the New York Times last week that the number of migrant children in custody had tripled over the past two weeks to more than 3,250, “filling facilities akin to jails,” although Psaki wouldn’t confirm that report, saying simply that “it’s not our program” and to ask the Department of Homeland Security.

Now, Breaking911 is reporting that Customs and Border Patrol is holding more than 4,200 unaccompanied minors in “jail-like stations unfit to house minors.”

JUST IN: U.S. Border Patrol are currently holding more than 4,200 unaccompanied migrant children in cages, which CBS News describe as “jail-like stations unfit to house minors” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 15, 2021

The press is wondering when reporters will have access to these “jail-like stations,” and Psaki told them the White House is working on it, but they have to abide by COVID-19 protocols — even though they’re packed to 100 percent capacity or more despite CDC guidelines — and also protect the privacy of those in the facilities.

.@edokeefe asks about camera and press access to border facilities where migrants are being held Psaki says DHS & HHS are "working through how to provide access in a way that abides by COVID protocols and also protects the privacy of people who are staying in those facilities" pic.twitter.com/7Pda8FJPyJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2021

The Biden administration 'support[s] transparency,' but continues to deny the press access to facilities for migrant children. pic.twitter.com/UFWs2wSHS1 — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 15, 2021

Or Biden, himself. — DC United (@MSMInsider) March 15, 2021

Reminds me of an another administration that Biden was part of that was supposed to be the most transparent we have ever seen. — TheIndependentProg (@ProgIndependent) March 15, 2021

Currently, insanity and hypocrisy are rampant. — CaseClosed (@wds08) March 15, 2021

Gotta give them a few months to clean up the mess before any tours can happen — DK 🇺🇸 (@ddkone1) March 15, 2021

The administration's incompetence is showing. FEMA's involvement means it's a disaster. — Drain Bamage🍥 (@IsDrainBamaged) March 15, 2021

She’s full of crap — ᴛʜᴇᴏ ᴡɪʟʟɪᴀᴍꜱ (@22Lamb22) March 15, 2021

Or maybe because if images came out people might realize kids are being held in cages by Biden. — Matt Brown (@odogmatt) March 15, 2021

"We need to put lipstick on this pig before we allow the public to see what is going on" — 𝔍𝔬𝔰𝔢 ℭ𝔞𝔫𝔲𝔰𝔢𝔢 (@josecanusee512) March 15, 2021

Bullshit. They don’t want the world to see the reality of what they’ve created. You -the press- vilified immigration enforcement for 4 years. Now what?! — Opi Nyons (@OpiUnleashed) March 15, 2021

Love how they're cleaning up the terminology now that Democrats are in control. There's zero reason not to let in the press and there's even less reason for immigrant children to be held in cages. Get them into foster care, NOW. — JollyGreenBuddha (@JollyGBuddha) March 15, 2021

We remember the Trump administration being slammed for housing minors with foster families because that was separating them from their parents.

Old school “reporters” would go there and find a way in 🤷‍♂️ — tommyrulznyc (@tommyrulznyc) March 15, 2021

Interesting that the press is just now demanding access to these facilities. Where were they the past four years? On vacation? I'm really, really tired of journalism only happening when it's Democrats. — JKDAnthony10 (@JKDAnthony10) March 15, 2021

A lot harder to govern than to criticize, ain’t it? — Rusty Firewater (@RFirewater) March 15, 2021

So we're only worried about following covid protocols for the american press but not the migrants currently overpopulating the internment camps? "Privacy"…their excuses are even more lame than their duck. — Bob (@baragon023) March 15, 2021

If the Trump administration had answered with this obstructive gibberish it would provoke howling and gnashing of teeth on every news outlet. — Today in Danistan (@RealDanLee) March 15, 2021

In other words, no you may not see how bad it really is.

Let’s get @AOC to check it out for us — BrandyWine (@BrandyW35516166) March 15, 2021

When will AOC go there? — MarkOne (@MarkOneN0d) March 15, 2021

Are they still being told to drink out of toilets?

Related: