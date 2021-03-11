Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has already been accused by President Biden of “Neanderthal thinking” for opening up the state and ending mask mandates, so we’ll wait to hear what Biden, who during the campaign said there would be “no room for compromise” regarding transgender rights under his administration, has to say about Reeves signing a bill banning biological males from competing in girls’ sports.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has three daughters who play sports and he said that Mississippi’s bill would “protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities.”https://t.co/kOFlo9z2wK — News 5 WCYB (@news5wcyb) March 11, 2021

JUST IN: Mississippi Gov. Reeves signs bill banning biological males from women’s sports — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2021

Mississippi Gov. Reeves just signed bill banning biological males from women’s sports. I support this 100%. How about you? — Mark Lutchman 🇺🇸 (@marklutchman) March 11, 2021

Absolutely support this 💯🇺🇸 — Jason Wood (@jandjwood1994) March 11, 2021

110% shouldn’t even be up for debate — Raul G (@UCOilers17) March 11, 2021

So happy politicians are speaking up against this nonsense! — Jill Sharp (@JillAll4USA) March 11, 2021

Yes! But I never thought we’d need government to ensure common sense. — Athena (@Athena19082717) March 11, 2021

I absolutely support it! — alikap88 (@Alikap88) March 11, 2021

I totally support this — Debi Hanchey (@dhanchey7) March 11, 2021

Love my Gov @tatereeves He has showed courage throughout this mess👏🏻🙌🏻 — FAITH✨ (@RedeemedSeven) March 11, 2021

With all the follow the science scolds, this is a no brainer. Chromosomes matter — DR. Anniecalif-Esq. (@anniecalif) March 11, 2021

Yes definitely, this is pro women not anti transgender. It’s unfair to women to allow people who were men to compete and take women’s titles, positions, scholarships. As if Bruce Jenner in his prime wouldn’t have beat women in women’s sports had he had the sex change back then. — Leesa FL (@leesa_fl) March 11, 2021

Support. With out this the future of women's sports will change & biological male's will dominate. pic.twitter.com/vJhUqDaZCH — Not My President 46 (@NotMyPr11389424) March 11, 2021

Until science can fully take out the male portion of someone who's transgender they shouldn't be allowed to be in women's sports — Rocker (@mopegdan) March 11, 2021

Imagine having to sign a bill for this — Benzel Johnsington (@LikeBlake32) March 11, 2021

Bout time someone "grew a pair" — Creepy Wonka (@ChrisBiv) March 11, 2021

Good…now the rest of the states need to follow. — Blaise Hazzard (@AlbertVarzari) March 11, 2021

As expected, the ACLU is already on it:

BREAKING: Mississippi's governor just signed the first anti-trans bill of 2021 into law. Now is the time to be loud: Trans people BELONG. — ACLU (@ACLU) March 11, 2021

The first of what could be a national wave of anti-trans legislation just became law. Trans youth should be celebrated, not criminalized. #LetKidsPlay https://t.co/1z33x7P1SO — ACLU (@ACLU) March 11, 2021

Related: