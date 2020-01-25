As Twitchy has reported, a lot of Democrats are freaking out that Bernie Sanders has cut a campaign ad touting the endorsement of “transphobic” podcaster Joe Rogan, who’s been outspoken on the issue of allowing trans women to compete in women’s sporting events.

The Daily Caller reports that on Saturday, Joe Biden said “there’s no room for compromise” when it comes to trans rights, which he called the “civil rights issue of our time.”

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

Joe Biden says there's "no room to compromise" on trans issues, as Bernie Sanders faces backlash for touting an endorsement from @joerogan, who's been a critic of forcing female athletes to compete against biologically male athletes who identify as trans https://t.co/jCJpO5OjMr — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 25, 2020

Peter Hasson reports:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Saturday that “there is no room for compromise” on transgender issues, which he called the “civil rights issue of our time.” Biden has previously said that passing the Equality Act, a Democratic-supported bill that would require schools to include biological males who identify as transgender on girls’ sports teams, would be his top legislative priority. … Although Biden didn’t mention Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his tweet, the statement came as Sanders, also a 2020 Democrat, has faced outrage from left-wingers for touting an endorsement from popular podcast host Joe Rogan. Rogan, also a comedian and UFC color commentator, has been outspoken against forcing female athletes to compete against biological males.

Democrats are really putting all their efforts into the issues that matter most to your average, everyday American, like trans athletes’ rights.

Joe is uninformed. Even at young ages, kids are grouped by sex and age because having a 13 year old boy play against 9 year old girls gives that 13 yr old boy a biological & age difference advantage…is this hard for people to understand? Why are trans people pushing this? — Scott Kennedy (@Sc0ttKennedy) January 25, 2020

Joe Biden is pandering hard core as usual. Nobody with a brain thinks men who are now females should be competing in sporting events with females. — Anthony is The Caped Crusader (@Capedcr82210140) January 25, 2020

Bless his heart. Science be damned. — Bexy🌟🇺🇸❤️ (@Bexy23268026) January 25, 2020

Is there anyone of substance who thinks it’s fair for biological men to compete against women in sporting events? — Zabago (@Zabago1) January 25, 2020

Trans people should be treated fairly, but Destroying women’s sports is totally asinine! The party of women? — Jeff Rogers (@jbrish2) January 25, 2020

More pandering for votes. Good luck with that Joe….. — Chuck Gartner (@ChuckGartner1) January 25, 2020

Someone ask Joe Biden to define "trans." — RA Woster 🌺🧢 (@rwoster) January 25, 2020

Make sure to record his answer, so we know he didn't say it. Just like everything else he's denied that is on video. — RA Woster 🌺🧢 (@rwoster) January 25, 2020

I identify as a 1st place winner and expect every past trans winner to pretend and play make believe and give me their medals now since I won in my mind. — @CoachKthe2nd (@CoachKjr2) January 25, 2020

More winning for Bernie. — Mayakovsky’s Ghost (@Loneprotester) January 25, 2020

Some Democrats are re-thinking their votes for Sanders since he accepted the endorsement of Joe Rogan — does Biden really think he’s going to rush in and be perceived as the progressive alternative?

