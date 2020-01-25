As Twitchy reported Friday, thick-skinned Carlos Maza, whose goal at Media Matters was to “take down Fox News” and remains to purge the internet and all other media of things he doesn’t like, was upset with the Bernie Sanders campaign for not only accepting the endorsement of popular podcaster Joe Rogan but cutting a campaign ad touting the endorsement.

On Saturday, MoveOn got in on the action and urged Sanders to apologize to all the folks “hurt by this.”

It's one thing for Joe Rogan to endorse a candidate. It's another for @BernieSanders’ campaign to produce a video bolstering the endorsement of someone known for promoting transphobia, homophobia, Islamophobia, racism and misogyny. — MoveOn (@MoveOn) January 25, 2020

We urge Sen. Sanders and his campaign to apologize and stop elevating this endorsement. We stand in solidarity with folks hurt by this. — MoveOn (@MoveOn) January 25, 2020

Ruh-roh!! — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 25, 2020

The backlash has been great enough for CNN to write up a feature story on the endorsement.

Bernie Sanders is facing a backlash from some Democrats after his campaign trumpeted an endorsement from comedian Joe Rogan, a popular podcast and YouTube talk show host with a history of making racist, homophobic and transphobic comments https://t.co/9Uh2b3Da5R — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2020

Horrible, misleading headline. This is why nobody trusts CNN — Ross Appel (@RossAppel) January 25, 2020

…"a history of making racist, homophobic and transphobic comments." Fake news! CNN is just jealous Joe's audience is ten times bigger (literally) than theirs. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 25, 2020

This is the most accurate headline I've seen today. Well done. 👍🏾 — Sonia Gupta (@soniagupta504) January 25, 2020

Reads like libel. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 25, 2020

Yeah they had to find him a phobia since he didnt endorse cnn candidate of choice — Brayo lumumba (@Brayo_L) January 25, 2020

Nailed it. If he endorsed Joe Biden, this headline reads, "Popular progressive personality Joe Rogan endorses Joe Biden." — Hutch (@ChadHutch09) January 25, 2020

CNN welcomes Richard Spencer to discuss Bernie Sanders’ problematic endorsement, tune in at 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/vuz3aok2Zn — 🌹 Clark Feels The Bern (@Clarknt67) January 25, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’ve listened to a ton of joe rogan podcasts, and never heard him say an actual racist term, but to the left everything is racist. — Michael (@PhillyGuy_94) January 25, 2020

Rogan is none of the things he is being accused of but he dares to interview folks who piss snowflakes off (long list). Am surprised he endorsed Sanders either way. — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) January 25, 2020

Real quick… CNN thinks it’s transphobic to think that Fallon Fox shouldn’t be allowed to beat the stuffing out of a woman in a cage. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) January 25, 2020

How about you post those links to Rogan's racist …phobic statements. As a black person that enjoys a lot of his podcasts, and have never seen him say these things, I'd like some proof. — iamdangersmith (@iamDangersmith) January 25, 2020

And there you have it Bernie supporters. Trump fans have been trying to tell you CNN is fake news. — DomJ461XO (@J461Xo) January 25, 2020

Look at those CNN tears. But they're correct tears. Joe has a wider audience, more nuanced guests, and name recognition. What do you have CNN? A settlement lawsuit, low ratings, and even the President laughs at you. Add now we can add inferiority complex to the list. Pathetic. — leo (@FatLeoOnCouch) January 25, 2020

Please can CNN just go out of business already. At this point they're actively harming our country — DigintheCrates (@ChiSportsHomer) January 25, 2020

“Bernie Sanders is facing a backlash from some Warren stans after his campaign trumpeted an endorsement from comedian Joe Rogan, a popular podcast and YouTube talk show host with a history of denying Warren access to his show because she sucks” — The Progressive Psychonaut ☮️ (@ThatRealProgre1) January 25, 2020

CNN showing us everyday they are the enemy of the people. — Frank Wrathe (@FrankWrathe) January 25, 2020

I wonder if CNN realizes it’s uniting left and right against them with its transparent propaganda. We have the internet now, we can see that you glow in the dark. — Lean (@thraxxxxxxxxx) January 25, 2020

@CNN is uniting the 94% of America that hates them — North Philly For Bernie #Bernie2020 (@philly_bernie) January 25, 2020

Actual photo of @GregJKrieg showing up to work at CNN to write this story: pic.twitter.com/vOOHy1vZRy — Wesley Mullins (@wesleyamullins) January 25, 2020

Lmao aww someone hates joe Rogan has an audience way bigger than theirs @CNN: pic.twitter.com/rDHsO6WyM6 — Mike Mcann (@mike_mcan) January 25, 2020

Call them "deplorables" again it worked so well in 2016. — boolean castro (@JoiedeBeavre) January 25, 2020

Imagine falling for this bait 😂 Joe should sue CNN. If Bernie apologizes/rescinds the endorsement Trump wins 2020. This is how votes are turned. The pendulum has swung so far left it’s about to eclipse its zenith. — Shade Runner (@shaderunnr) January 25, 2020

Has he commented on the veritas videos showing the pro gulag supporters? — MikeReaume (@ReaumeMike) January 25, 2020

amazing how Joe Rogan sparks this kind of reaction compared to Tlaib or Sarsour…. I wonder why that is https://t.co/p94IhG9kq7 — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 25, 2020

Stunning to watch these organizations come out against Rogan's past comments, but not a peep about Linda Sarsour's long history of hate — and she is a campaign surrogate! https://t.co/7mlnumHDaS — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 25, 2020

We haven’t seen “noted anti-Semite becomes Sanders campaign surrogate” on CNN.

