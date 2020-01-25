As Twitchy reported Friday, thick-skinned Carlos Maza, whose goal at Media Matters was to “take down Fox News” and remains to purge the internet and all other media of things he doesn’t like, was upset with the Bernie Sanders campaign for not only accepting the endorsement of popular podcaster Joe Rogan but cutting a campaign ad touting the endorsement.

On Saturday, MoveOn got in on the action and urged Sanders to apologize to all the folks “hurt by this.”

The backlash has been great enough for CNN to write up a feature story on the endorsement.

We haven’t seen “noted anti-Semite becomes Sanders campaign surrogate” on CNN.

