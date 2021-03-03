Texas and Mississippi are states with governors that have lifted Covid-19 mandates. Yesterday this is what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted:

President Biden not only criticized but decisions but insulted those who made them:

“Neanderthal thinking”?

They don’t call him “Unity Joe” for nothin’!

Democrats like to pretend that people won’t do something unless the government cracks down on it via mandate.

That’s “neanderthal thinking” as far as President Biden is concerned.

