Texas and Mississippi are states with governors that have lifted Covid-19 mandates. Yesterday this is what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted:

NEW: Issuing an executive order to lift the mask mandate and open Texas to 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/P4UywmWeuN — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

President Biden not only criticized but decisions but insulted those who made them:

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake" and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

“Neanderthal thinking”?

They don’t call him “Unity Joe” for nothin’!

NARRATOR: Abbott said people should follow CDC guidelines. https://t.co/SIzdz2yShG — RBe (@RBPundit) March 3, 2021

Democrats like to pretend that people won’t do something unless the government cracks down on it via mandate.

Today's announcement doesn’t abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it’s a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety & the safety of others. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

That’s “neanderthal thinking” as far as President Biden is concerned.