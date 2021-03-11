The National Guard’s mission of protecting the Capitol from another attack by right-wing insurrectionists was supposed to end this week, but the Department of Defense has allowed an extension of 10 more weeks at the request of Capitol Police. Around 2,300 troops will remain posted at the Capitol, and as we’ve reported, that fence with the razor wire is all but permanent at this point.

Meanwhile, in Portland, far-left extremists have returned to the federal courthouse that was under siege all summer long.

“F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots

pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

Federal officers respond to protect the courthouse after #antifa tried to break inside again. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/eAVNyUrVXq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

Federal officers retreat inside during the #antifa attack on the Portland federal courthouse. One of the militants smashed up the glass on the building. The protective barrier that had been erected since last year was only just removed. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NAsCSi0ShH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

Footage of #antifa & BLM rioters being pushed back by federal officers after they tried to storm the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in downtown Portland. They taunt the officers, telling them to shoot. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/bJLJQ7SdgN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

Also, as the Post-Millennial reports, protesters opposed to the Line 3 pipeline from Alberta, Canada to Wisconsin because it would be built on Native American land had a gun pulled on them as they surrounded a Chase bank that was already boarded up.

Breaking: #Antifa and far-left protesters in Portland try to break into the @Chase bank. A lone security guard tries holding them back. He pulls out a pistol. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/VP9h0MJUlj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

Has there been a single rightwing demonstration at all since the Capitol Riot? https://t.co/avGOyY1iCZ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 12, 2021

There was going to be that militia incursion on March 4 that never materialized but sent Congress home for their safety.

Unarmed Ashli Babbitt got shot and killed for trying to break through a door in a Federal building.#upsidedownworld — KMac 🇺🇸 (@ForMotionCreatv) March 12, 2021

This summer is going to be great. You'll be able to see the cities burning from space. — Todd Leight (@LeightTweets) March 12, 2021

Portland needs to deal with it's Antifa problem before it's too late. — Adam (@LindhAdam) March 12, 2021

Standard Antifa behavior:

1. Pick fight

2. Cops show up

3. Claim victimhood

4. Repeat — ToddHundleyStan☦🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@ToddHundleyFan) March 11, 2021

Uh-oh … we just realized if we publish these posts from Andy Ngo we might be kicked out of Mumford & Sons. It’s worth the risk, though.

It’s so bizarre watching the guards stand there and allow their building to be vandalized. Something very perverse is happening. — Ross Leavitt (@RossLeavitt1) March 11, 2021

Insurrection! — Bolivian 2nd Ranger Battalion (@2ndBolivian) March 11, 2021

@POTUS What are you doing about this city? — Lori Ann (@Law91804) March 11, 2021

So since it’s during the day time is it considered terrorism? — Castor Troy (@Castor_Troy__) March 11, 2021

IS IT DAY TIME OR NIGHT TIME ??? Because if this is at day time then it is terrorism??? Just wanna remember the rules… — One Tweet Away (@OneTweetAwayMan) March 11, 2021

Let’s not charge those peaceful protestors 🙄 — Alan Hill (@BulletSlinger3) March 11, 2021

Ah Portland y’all should be proud — RealMeThatGuy (@CoreT24649827) March 11, 2021

my wife tried to convince me that downtown portland is only boarded up because of the pandemic 🤡 — Toshi Toshi (@ToshiToe) March 11, 2021

Over to you Sleepy Joe… — NonSheepEntity (@twittwattwoo2) March 12, 2021

President Biden still thinks that Antifa is “just an idea.” It’s nothing more than being opposed to fascism.

Thank god we have troops at the Capitol though! — MjMisc (@MjMisc18) March 12, 2021

According to the left, this is not a big deal. May as well just let them inside. #BidensAmerica — Kasper (@kennywooder) March 12, 2021

Why are they not being arrested for insurrection? — #NotMyPresident (@rbeezy3636) March 11, 2021

Hmmmm… sounds a lot like an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government… — Gulag Inmate 888 (@statsandlogic) March 12, 2021

I’d say arrest every one of them but the legal system would let them go without prosecution. — UKBourbonMan (@UKBourbonMan) March 12, 2021

This is Biden/Harris America. — Deann Craw 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅 (@crawdmc) March 11, 2021

But remember, when the same National Guard troops that Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently praised were going to be deployed to stop these riots, they were called “Trump’s stormtroopers.” Now they’re her personal security force.

