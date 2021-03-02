For a brief moment yesterday, it looked like the fence around the U.S. Capitol was coming down:

But that thrill only lasted a few hours after it became clear that D.C. was making the fence stronger and not taking it down:

Fence update: The Architect of the Capitol’s office says the razor wire is NOT coming down. They are replacing the current fencing with different anti-climb fencing, and then the razor wire will go back up on the new fences once those are in place, per @EleanorNorton office. https://t.co/oFILgPT728 — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) March 1, 2021

They’re afraid of a March 4 repeat of January 6?

NEW notice sent last night to all confessional offices from SAA alerted they’re aware of reports of potential protests March 4 but USCP has “no indication” groups will travel to DC to engage in violence



“USCP will have additional personnel posted throughout Capitol Grounds” — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) March 2, 2021

What a damn waste of money:

They need this fence for the I.E.T.N. Imaginary Existential Threat Narrative The fence provides a terrifying visual that the mainstream media & cable news can then reinforce with doomsday spin scenarios. I find the drama both fascinating and disappointing. https://t.co/8nouZUbbGq — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) March 2, 2021

Not to mention the optics of it all:

Absurd, totalitarian, dystopic. Take all the fences down and send the troops home, NOW. https://t.co/2x7LYEa17V — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 2, 2021

Just take it down!

Stop. Tear these fences down. The Capitol cannot become a militarized green zone because of January 6. https://t.co/cVrHRZmOZM — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 2, 2021

***