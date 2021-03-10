Over the past several days, Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall has had a lot of time to think about the horrible, inexcusable sin he has committed, and he’s taking some time away from the band as a result:

Mumford & Sons’ Winston Marshall announced Tuesday that he would step away from the band days after the banjoist faced criticism for praising a book authored by Andy Ngo, a conservative journalist who condemned Antifa. https://t.co/CGW8l0dtsw — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 10, 2021

Here’s what Marshall said, in case you missed it:

In the since-deleted tweet — in fact, Marshall has deleted all of the tweets on his account, leaving only his new apology — Marshall congratulated Ngo on the publications of Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy. “Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man,” Marshall tweeted at Ngo, a conservative journalist who came to prominence for his reporting of the Antifa protests in Portland.

Thou shalt not speak positively about Andy Ngo. That’s in the Ten Celebrity Commandments, right?

Marshall has angered the Woke Gods, and for that he must pay. And so, despite the fact that he did nothing wrong except compliment Andy Ngo, he is doing penance:

He offended some strangers on Twitter who don’t like Andy Ngo because Andy Ngo doesn’t like Antifa. And now he needs to examine his blindspots.

“I’m sorry for having independent thoughts that upset the herd, and for then vocalizing them, and will from now on conform.” — Razor (@hale_razor) March 10, 2021

So what if his endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behavior? Literally any endorsement could potentially be viewed that way if someone decides that you like something or someone problematic, regardless of what it is. You can spend your life apologizing for having opinions, or you can stand behind those opinions.

Coward. — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) March 10, 2021

this is really pathetic — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 10, 2021

Winston Marshall wasn’t endorsing violence. He wasn’t endorsing hatred or bigotry or terrorism.

He was saying nice things about Andy Ngo and Andy Ngo’s book. That was it.

Never try to appease the hate mob. You should’ve stood by your words which were perfectly reasonable & considered. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 10, 2021

Your retraction of your endorsement is more of an approval for hateful, divisive behavior than your endorsement ever was, dude.https://t.co/P1LStCXd30 pic.twitter.com/ead5MW1fLs — Raymond McCue 💗⚤💜⚣💙 (@RayMcCue) March 10, 2021

You’re apologizing for reading a book. You’re apologizing to the very mob of violent terrorists the book exposed—and the mob is relentless. This will help nothing. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 10, 2021

Apologizing to the mob never helps. It never works. It just makes them more powerful.

This is how Charles Barkley responds when you try to cancel him pic.twitter.com/NymKCoAC7J — Count Mo (@Mast3rmo) March 10, 2021

Why are you caving to the mob? Andy Ngo is a talented reporter who accurately covered Portland when no one else in the media would. Defend him. Stop being so pathetic. Be a man. https://t.co/lYChWseEnv — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 10, 2021

It is very sad that you've been reduced to a spineless jellyfish in this way.

Stand up for yourself, man. Have some self respect. — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) March 10, 2021

If Winston Marshall should apologize for anything, it’s for apologizing at all.

In any event:

Buy the book this guy is apologizing for reading herehttps://t.co/7byYIHmnto https://t.co/mcMF8NjkCX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2021

Pimping Andy Ngo lol — Lunar Lad (@MegaUltraMoon) March 10, 2021