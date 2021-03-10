In case you haven’t heard, jury selection is underway in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who later died. The viral video led to massive rioting, arson, and looting in Minneapolis, and to the creation of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, promoted by Vice President Kamala Harris on social media, to bail out those arrested during the riots (including a few who went on to commit sexual assault of an 8-year-old and an assault leading to traumatic brain injury, among other crimes.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, although according to USA TODAY, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — yes, that Keith Ellison, the former congressman who took a selfie with a copy of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” — is confident that a judge might reinstate a third-degree murder charge.

NewsNationNow correspondent Brian Entin decided to visit the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis and found it has been turned into an “autonomous zone” by activists.

Oh, the layers of fencing have already gone up.

