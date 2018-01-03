Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota was at the bookstore Wednesday and was pretty proud to have found the perfect book to strike fear into the heart of President Trump, and no, it certainly wasn’t Steve Bannon’s upcoming truth-challenged tell-all.

Serious question: did Ellison see the words “anti-fascist” and thought it was clever, or does he actually know who the antifa are and how they operate? Is this an endorsement of those clowns in bandanas and hoodies who try to shut down conservative speakers by rioting, pepper-spraying opponents and smashing store windows and ATMs?

Yeah, he knows who they are.

