Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota was at the bookstore Wednesday and was pretty proud to have found the perfect book to strike fear into the heart of President Trump, and no, it certainly wasn’t Steve Bannon’s upcoming truth-challenged tell-all.

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

Serious question: did Ellison see the words “anti-fascist” and thought it was clever, or does he actually know who the antifa are and how they operate? Is this an endorsement of those clowns in bandanas and hoodies who try to shut down conservative speakers by rioting, pepper-spraying opponents and smashing store windows and ATMs?

Here's the DNC co-chair endorsing an extremist group which regularly advocates & commits violence & vandalism, had hundreds of it's members arrested in 2017 & has been classified in some states as a terrorist organization. Bravo. https://t.co/h2wHzcPGmI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 3, 2018

Come on. @keithellison is part of the @DNC leadership and he’s posting a picture of himself grinning with the violent & radical Antifa’s book. For context, this would be like the @GOPChairwoman posting a picture of herself smiling with @RichardBSpencer’s newest book. Drag him. https://t.co/D3e87w8rbb — Jerry Dunleavy 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) January 3, 2018

This would be like a republican holding up kkk literature. Imagine how msm would cover that compared to how they cover this. https://t.co/X0e8YyhXSR — Ross Johansen (@rossjohansen) January 3, 2018

He knows that Antifa is notoriously violent and that the FBI is actively investigating some members for terror, right? https://t.co/y8wsQOJxaa — America Rising PAC (@AmericaRising) January 3, 2018

Yeah, he knows who they are.

Did this dude just endorse a domestic terrorist organization? https://t.co/OE5nB7uzFj — Andrew Meyer (@TheAndrewMeyer) January 3, 2018

Co-chair of the DNC is promoting leftist terrorist group Antifa Absolutely breathtaking! https://t.co/gbi3ASUs4o — Eddie 🔹 (@eddiecarl4468) January 3, 2018

Deputy DNC chair holds flyer of DHS identified domestic terrorist organization. https://t.co/X0e8YyhXSR — Ross Johansen (@rossjohansen) January 3, 2018

You know that's a domestic terrorist group right? See: 18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason https://t.co/JveX2K4tXb — Sophia Eris (@HiddenTara) January 3, 2018

A Democrat condoning a Domestic Terrorist organization. Are you surprised? Ladies and Gentleman: not your Grandma’s Democratic Party 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/EGKgJd2HKf — PolitiDiva™ (@realPolitiDiva) January 3, 2018

First off, it should be "strikes."

Second, nice to know one of the leaders of @TheDemocrats supports violent leftists who attack people and destroy private property. Always suspected, but good to have confirmation. https://t.co/POU3XtvIwC — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 3, 2018

Definitely strikes fear in my heart. I’m not a fan of folks who throw bricks in to innocent business owners buildings or who beat up the media trying to cover their events. But hey, if ya wanna be pictured smiling and holding up their book, be my guest Congressman… https://t.co/OYiI4GEhAX — T.J. Shope (@TJShopeforAZ) January 3, 2018

"strike fear in the heart of business owners and law-abiding citizens everywhere they go." There, FIFY (Dems, you really want this guy around?) https://t.co/DNyiGYlD3j — Herk Driver (@G130J) January 3, 2018

Um, the deputy chair of the DNC is endorsing a book that advocates for violence in the streets https://t.co/mSpE4cFd9Z — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 3, 2018

Keith Ellison endorsing a domestic terrorist group might not make the top 10 craziest things that happened today. It's been a wild 2018 so far. https://t.co/Xi49ZP1aGu — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 3, 2018

The DNC is a dumpster fire and Keith here wants to throw kerosene into the mix. I mean dude.

You know AntiFa uses violence (and the threat thereof) to achieve their goals, right? https://t.co/JxVSJHdeMw — A Leaf on the Wind (@ALeaftOnTheWind) January 3, 2018

Here's DNC #2 endorsing Antifa. You know, the group of men in skinny jeans with masks that pepper-spray females if they don't share the same political beliefs. https://t.co/aHrwn2yYq2 — Edward (@Lovablejerk07) January 3, 2018

If you thought the Democrats’ main strategic failure in 2016 was not having Clinton visit Wisconsin just wait until DNC canvassing includes smashing storefronts with bricks because someone you disagree with is nearby. https://t.co/GKHvVYuRPm — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 3, 2018

Hey @keithellison, would you like to come to Berkeley to see how antifa harasses, stalks, and assaults @BerkeleyCRs on a daily basis? It should strike fear, because they’re perpetrating violence. https://t.co/U3y8YKonzv — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) January 3, 2018

And this my friends is the face of the Democratic fascist party! There should be no question after this tweet that they support Communists. https://t.co/VCvvOXRNt0 — LAG (@LAGTweetsMe) January 3, 2018

“Dems we are actually commies, no really” is the perfect message going into 2018 tbh https://t.co/Om0ZKDpcXv — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) January 3, 2018

Seriously? I actually was quite a bit more fond of Ellison than Sanders, but this? Casting your lot with a group of violent imbeciles? How unbelievably stupid. https://t.co/WCCKWPow3e — Gabriel P. Blessing (@GabeBlessing) January 3, 2018

Looks like the DNC chair fully embraces domestic terrorists. https://t.co/T5cvBRbzIr — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) January 3, 2018

Not at all insane, nope https://t.co/9n91CIThPa — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) January 3, 2018

Well at least they aren't hiding it anymore. Good to know @keithellison that you want to promote a violent group like ANTIFA. https://t.co/Ao76pEmxTZ — James Brower 🍦🍦 (@jbro_1776) January 3, 2018

Antifa doesn't strike fear into the heart of…anyone…except maybe people who like their trash cans not on fire. https://t.co/gzRynFCvoB — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 3, 2018

The only things afraid of antifa are windows. https://t.co/hPtm6jheAr — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 3, 2018

Why am I not surprised…….. not even in the slightest. https://t.co/NwLzlW9O5G — John P Wright (@cjprofman) January 3, 2018

What? Yeah, this will get you back into power, Democrats… https://t.co/INiZWzCIiN — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 3, 2018

It's like Dems are just trying to lose https://t.co/Fj4y7U7aDA — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 3, 2018

