As Twitchy reported earlier, Saturday was the big day for RefuseFascism.org, and protesters took to the streets in cities across the nation to demand an end to the Trump presidency.

As if it weren’t obvious enough, the protesters aren’t pro-Hillary; RefuseFascism is buddy-buddy with the Revolutionary Communist Party, the leaders of which spoke at the New York rally.

Remember that the next time someone compares the antifa clowns with the Allied soldiers storming the beach at Normandy.

Bill Melugin of FOX 11 in Los Angeles was covering the #Nov4ItBegins march there and found the police busy disarming some of the protesters. This poor dear was relieved of her baseball bat:

She just really wants her bat back, you guys — to defend herself against any pro-Trumpers.

This clown decided to use an axe handle to carry his sign, which is also a no-no.

This man was eventually arrested after saying his group needed to bloody the pro-Trump counterprotesters.

Maybe they’d all be happier in North Korea.

