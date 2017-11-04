As Twitchy reported earlier, Saturday was the big day for RefuseFascism.org, and protesters took to the streets in cities across the nation to demand an end to the Trump presidency.

As if it weren’t obvious enough, the protesters aren’t pro-Hillary; RefuseFascism is buddy-buddy with the Revolutionary Communist Party, the leaders of which spoke at the New York rally.

Revcom(revolutionary communism) chairman Bob Avakian started https://t.co/b5bT6u3nPu who organized today’s protests. pic.twitter.com/0viU1HOvQE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

Remember that the next time someone compares the antifa clowns with the Allied soldiers storming the beach at Normandy.

Bill Melugin of FOX 11 in Los Angeles was covering the #Nov4ItBegins march there and found the police busy disarming some of the protesters. This poor dear was relieved of her baseball bat:

BREAKING: LAPD just approached and disarmed this anti Trump protester. She had a baseball bat on her. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/yg76WVwTJW — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2017

BREAKING: Here is video of LAPD removing the bat from her bag.@FOXLA pic.twitter.com/aXEWpKAfCq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2017

She just really wants her bat back, you guys — to defend herself against any pro-Trumpers.

LAPD just released the woman who came with a bat. I asked her why she brought it, and why she’s hiding her face. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/zIbux5P6G2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2017

This clown decided to use an axe handle to carry his sign, which is also a no-no.

LAPD also talking to this man because the shaft of his sign is an axe handle. Police say they were told that’s not allowed. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/OgV7smEsV4 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2017

This man was eventually arrested after saying his group needed to bloody the pro-Trump counterprotesters.

BREAKING: LAPD appears to have just arrested man that kept trying to fight pro Trump group, said “We need to bloody them” @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/e5PWPVlzSt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2017

LAPD confirms man was arrested for trying to fight. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/aTodYDjTJ4 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2017

This is the same man my Facebook live caught running around saying “we need to bloody them” and trying to get to pro Trump group. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/I3dmFfglrZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2017

Maybe they’d all be happier in North Korea.

This man told me N. Korea is best country because people matter there. I asked him if Otto W. would agree. He says media lies. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EBpHngc2Kq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2017

