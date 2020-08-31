As CNN reported, Joe Biden in a speech in Pittsburgh at last condemned the violence in cities like Portland and challenged President Trump to do the same, as if he hasn’t been for the past three months while enablers on the Left have said, “Looting isn’t violence” and “They have insurance and it’s just property that can be replaced.”

Yep, several Biden staffers, as well as celebrities, had donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, set up to bail out rioters who were arrested during the looting and arson that took place after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Now we’re hearing stories of those rioters making headlines again. Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris needs to be asked about this, if she condemns violence like her running mate allegedly does:

WCCO in Minnesota reports:

A 32-year-old Minneapolis man, who was bailed out of jail by the Minnesota Freedom Fund in July after an alleged assault, is accused in another assault that left the victim with a traumatic brain injury.

The morning of the incident, Timms allegedly punched and kicked a victim in an alley located on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue East. Witnesses reported seeing the victim being kicked while on the ground. Timms was arrested in the early afternoon after the report of a suspicious person, the complaint said.

The victim is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare for a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull and a brain bleed. The victim also needed stitches.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Minnesota Freedom Fund said it is “deeply saddened and troubled” by the arrest of Timms in connection to the August assault of a “popular and well-respected member of our community.”

