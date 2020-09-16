This certainly isn’t the only story we’ve heard of people arrested after being bailed out by something called the Minnesota Freedom Fund, set up to bail out people arrested during the George Floyd riots in Minneapolis. Celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Steve Carell, Patton Oswalt, Don Cheadle, and Seth Rogan donated millions to the fund, and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who used to lock people up, promoted the fund on her website and on social media.

This might be the most disturbing story, as it involves the sexual assault of an 8-year-old.

It’s still live on her Twitter account and her website:

We’re old enough to remember when she, as California attorney general, put up a donation page to Planned Parenthood on her Senate campaign website while at the same time prosecuting the people who shot those undercover videos of Planned Parenthood execs haggling over the price of baby parts.

Andrew Kerr and Kyle Hooten report:

The MFF has struggled to spend the $35 million it received following Floyd’s death. The group revealed in early September that only about 6% of the $3,475,000 it has spent since Floyd’s death had gone to help bail out of jail people facing protest-related charges.

At least 13 staffers working for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign also donated to the MFF in the first week following Floyd’s death, according to Reuters.

Timothy Wayne Columbus, 36, faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2015, court records show. He was released from a Minneapolis jail in early July on $75,000 bail, according to jail records.

Columbus was a registered predatory offender for a separate incident prior to his arrest in June, according to the statement. A registered sex offender also received support from the MFF earlier in the summer.

Fox9 reported in August that the group paid $350,000 in cash to release twice-convicted rapist Christopher Boswell from jail. Boswell currently faces charges of kidnapping and sexual assault, according to the outlet.

This is the Biden-Harris ticket in a nutshell, even if Biden has no idea what’s going on.

Did it ever occur to them that the people arrested for rioting and arson and looting should have stayed locked up? Or was it just peaceful protesters hauled in by the cops?

