As Twitchy has reported, everyone from Megyn Kelly to Piers Morgan has been blasting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the “woe-is-me” interview they gave Sunday night on CBS. For some reason, a reporter at Monday’s White House press briefing asked about the White House’s reaction to the interview — particularly about the racism the couple has faced (and which CNN’s Don Lemon is willing to accept without evidence).

Psaki wouldn’t say much about the interview — Harry and Meghan are private citizens, now, after all — but she did remark on how it took great courage for the couple to talk about their struggles with mental health and other issues.

.@PressSec on #HarryMeghanOprah interview: "For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. That's certainly something the president believes." Full video: https://t.co/q6GMyNt6Ve pic.twitter.com/Kc75jpaHEI — CSPAN (@cspan) March 8, 2021

White House: Biden believes Harry and Meghan interview took "courage" https://t.co/UCnUc8aw7j pic.twitter.com/8Ou9BGeY1m — The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2021

What a struggle:

Harry said his family "literally cut me off financially". Prince Harry is literally 36 years old. — Etan Smallman (@EtanSmallman) March 8, 2021

(…with a £10 million inheritance) — Etan Smallman (@EtanSmallman) March 8, 2021

He resigns from his job and complains he has no pay pic.twitter.com/ee9MXKtWF8 — Steve Cattell (@unipede) March 8, 2021

And he literally lives in a 10 million dollar mansion. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 8, 2021

and they literally said in the statement they wanted “financial independence”. — MrsMartyn (@vc61) March 8, 2021

I feel his pain…I got married at 22 and my parents "literally cut me off financially". Even though my husband works fulltime and provides for us well I'm still recovering from the trauma. — Mrs Auta (@AutaMrs) March 8, 2021

Courage to expose just how pedestrian both of them are….I was objectively curious and supportive but after all the immature moaning and incompatablity I totally understand why she was alienated..she is just flat out annoying — Anthony (@B5Inc) March 8, 2021

Please. It doesn't take courage to whine. — Close enough to perfect.😷 (@CatLvr5303) March 8, 2021

Amazing how Americans confuse courage for money. — Colleen Adams (@BibraSeal) March 8, 2021

First world courage I'd like to coin that phrase please. — Oblomov – Citizen (@oblomov1969) March 8, 2021

Yeah, it took a lot of courage to watch that. — Bacon & More 🇺🇸 (@BaconMore1) March 8, 2021

Leftism never gets tired of patting itself on the back for doing virtually nothing. — Eric Newbury 🎃 (@newbury_eric) March 8, 2021

They got paid millions by CBS to dump on their family. Screw them. And this is why Archie doesn't have a title. So, get real. https://t.co/IVyA0D3F0S — #KKL (@KarenKeyLargo) March 8, 2021

Yeah well Biden is a dumbass, so. — Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) March 8, 2021

We don’t know what the President believes because he is not allowed to speak. His actions obviously contradict his speech at this point. Nothing is currently being built back better. — Justice (@SmerkNews) March 8, 2021

Biden thinks the Harry and Meghan interview took "courage" becaise he is to scared and or incompetent to hold a press conference. — ROCK & SHIELD JACK (@JackiePollockJr) March 8, 2021

Jesus Christ just have a GD press conference already — MicDre (@DreMicDre) March 8, 2021

Which will come first? Dr. Jill and Joe Biden’s interview with Oprah, or Joe’s first press conference?

