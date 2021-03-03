Remember at the beginning of the year when we learned that the officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times would not be charged? The Washington Post tweeted that Blake was unarmed, even though he himself had admitted in a “Good Morning America” interview that he had a knife. (The Post eventually got around to a correction.) Tom Elliott of Grabien Media even put together a video compiling all the times CNN’s “King of Truth” Jake Tapper had referred to Blake as “unarmed.”

Congress is hearing from the FBI this week about the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6. We’re not trying to excuse the rioters’ behavior, but we see nonstop on Twitter the claim that it was an armed insurrection. Sen. Ron Johnson asked the FBI how many firearms the FBI had confiscated from suspects, and an official answered, “To my knowledge, none.”

Sen Johnson asks FBI official how many firearms were confiscated from suspects arrested at Capitol riot on January 6. 'To my knowledge, none,' official answers. — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 3, 2021

Possibly the least armed insurrection ever — Petar Soldo (@Petar_DRC) March 3, 2021

Worst armed insurrection ever. — The Intersect (@mburm201) March 3, 2021

Armed insurrection indeed. — Smartest Man in the Room (@wishfind) March 3, 2021

But I was told "they came prepared for war." — Kevin in Texas (@TX_Kevin) March 3, 2021

But they came prepared for war… — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) March 3, 2021

An unarmed insurrection. Poor planning, if you ask me. — Old Tom Morris (@OldTom_Morris) March 3, 2021

Who starts an insurrection with no guns? — Ned Austin (@NedAustin4) March 3, 2021

An armed rebellion with no arms! — President Elect Nick Grandinetti (@nfg917) March 3, 2021

And yet the media talking point was this was an armed insurrection . — Liberty Liger (@LibertyLiger) March 3, 2021

So when MSM says “armed” insurrection, is that considered “fake news”? Just wondering. — The Guru (@joebor15) March 3, 2021

I could have sworn I read a quote in the NYT about them confiscating firearms all day. — WAT (@watwatwat46) March 3, 2021

I thought it was an armed insurrection. Was that made up by the impeachment managers? — Andy Shifflette 🇺🇲 (@andyshifflette) March 3, 2021

But I thought the MSM was saying that sticks, stones, tear gas, etc.. were the equivalent of a nuclear bomb being thrown on the Capital, so no firearms won't tear down their narrative. — Cee Cee (@kmns4me) March 3, 2021

Why haven’t we heard anything about who was the person who did use a firearm that killed Ashley Babbit or what’s the big secret on how Officer Sicknick actually died — @Gabbypar3 (@gabbypar3) March 3, 2021

Senator Chuck Grassley tried and failed Tuesday to get any information from FBI Director Christopher Wray about the cause of Brian Sicknick’s death. It’s still under investigation, apparently.

No hostages, no demands, nobody unseated from power, no control over the military. No guns. Some insurrection. It's just nothing but a bullshit media narrative. — HmrNews (@hmrnews) March 3, 2021

A lot of people are arguing that guns weren’t confiscated at the Capitol because the arrests were made afterward, and either there weren’t enough Capitol Police to confiscate them or the Capitol Police knew about it and let them walk out because they’re white supremacists.

None of those people should have been in the Capitol, but isn’t the purpose of these hearings to find out exactly what went on?

