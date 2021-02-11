It was just a couple of weeks ago when the New York Times reported that New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration undercounted coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent. Now, in an exclusive report, the Associated Press is claiming that more than 9,000 recovering COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals into nursing homes under Cuomo’s state order.

Remember the hospital ship USNS Comfort that Rachel Maddow said would take weeks to reach New York? (She was wrong.) The same with that Central Park field hospital that Mayor Bill de Blasio was anxious to get shut down because it was funded and operated by the “anti-LGBTQ” Christian charity Samaritan’s Purse — they weren’t supposed to take coronavirus patients but free up hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

