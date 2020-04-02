As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, there was controversy in the air about the organization building a 68-bed field hospital in Central Park to manage overflow from Mount Sinai during the coronavirus pandemic. Why? Because the organization doing the work was Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse, which is described in every headline as “anti-LGBT” because its members believe marriage is between one man and one woman.

Here’s the funny part, though. On Monday, Jake Offenhartz wrote for Gothamist that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio “praised the relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, responsible for funding and erecting the facility.” On Tuesday, however, Offenhartz published another piece on the field hospital, saying de Blasio was “very concerned” about Samaritan’s Purse leading the operation. Someone must have alerted the mayor to the group’s Christian beliefs.

Offenhartz writes in his follow-up piece:

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will keep a close eye on the Christian fundamentalist group operating a field hospital in Central Park, amid growing fears that some New Yorkers could face discrimination and substandard care from the religious organization.

While de Blasio said he was troubled to learn of Graham’s past comments, the mayor told reporters on Tuesday that he was assured the group will act in a manner “truly consistent with the values and the laws of New York City.” He said he spoke personally with Mount Sinai CEO Dr. Ken Davis, who told him Samaritan’s Purse had signed a written pledge to treat all patients equally.

So it seems as though de Blasio sincerely does appreciate the effort, though he had to express his concern since an Evangelical group was involved.

Trending

Between Samaritan’s Purse and “Mr. Pillow,” people are being awfully picky during a global pandemic.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-gayBill De BlasioCentral Parkcoronavirusfield hospitalGothamistSamaritan's Purse