We thought the Biden administration was going to follow the science. Remember a week ago when the CDC director said that teachers do not need to be immunized in order to safely open the schools? White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki quickly walked that one back, saying that the CDC director’s words were not “official guidance.”

The CDC’s official guidance says that yes, schools can reopen, but we just heard Tuesday that President Biden has set the lofty goal of having at least half the country’s schools hosting in-person classroom sessions one day a week by the last day of April.

Now we’re hearing that the D.C. Teachers’ Union and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten are calling on Washington to close down any school that reports a case of COVID-19 for 24 hours for cleaning.

The DC Teachers' Union and AFT Prez Randi Weingarten have called on DC to close entire schools for cleaning for at least 24 hrs if a Covid case is detected. Kids are grouped in cohorts, and currently cohorts – not schools – must quarantine for 14-days if a case is detected — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) February 9, 2021

Hygiene theater 🤔 — Amy Bingham (@BlondMsKang) February 9, 2021

What a joke. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 9, 2021

Worst kind of hygiene theater. I hope the @CDCgov can give real guidance to stop this wasteful posturing. — Kenneth Baer (@KennethBaer) February 9, 2021

This obsession with surface cleaning and taking temperatures is so out of date. Certainly a school should be cleaned frequently, but closing an entire school for cleaning has to be prohibitively expensive. — Lisa Bari 😷 (@lisabari) February 9, 2021

Ummm… how about #followthescience — Laura Farrell Smith (@LauraSmithDC) February 9, 2021

Ah, yes, The Science™ — Genève Campbell (@bergerbell) February 9, 2021

the private schools figured this out back in August this is a joke — Luke Bailey (@LukeBaileyMC) February 9, 2021

THAT IS IRRATIONAL. Find me a public health expert who supports this sort of hygiene theater! @MonicaGandhi9 @ashishkjha @ProfEmilyOster – if you are cohorted in rooms with good ventilation, why do this? — cmo (@catrinmorris) February 9, 2021

Deep cleaning is just such stupid, unscientific COVID-19 theater. Haven’t we learned anything? Shame on @rweingarten — sg (@sgraham82) February 9, 2021

This is silly for a disease based on aerosol transmission. Was the teachers union present at the health briefings? — Larri Fish (@racingprez) February 9, 2021

Why not do your job and point out that cleaning is pure theatre for a virus spread through the air, and that no serious SCIENTIST(TM) has thought cleaning surfaces to fight COVID since april 2020 or so? — TakemetoDavos (@G7Summitleader) February 9, 2021

So in other words, none of those people believe in science 🤦 — Brian Schwartz (@brisco_0317) February 9, 2021

Just close them forever — 🎲 Dr. Bunker (@DesmondBunker) February 9, 2021

Let the funding follow the student. — Katiedid shedid shedidnt (@KShedidnt) February 9, 2021

Ridiculous. No other workplace is implementing these types of demands and the one in question mostly made up of those at lowest risk of getting, spreading, or being severely harmed by the virus. https://t.co/aE2jfyiu8B — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 9, 2021

Any actual business that did this would be bankrupt in a week — Nick Dixon (@GreatNickDix) February 9, 2021

So scientific 🙄 — Izzie (@TXTulipFiend) February 9, 2021

Crazy, my kids have been in school since 8/17, if they get a positive case, that kid goes online for 10 days, everyone else stays in class. Ridiculous — Aceblue 45 (@45Aceblue) February 9, 2021

That sounds like a reasonable plan.

This is beyond absurd. — Circling Back (@FolksCircling) February 9, 2021

