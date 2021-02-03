Part one of this story starts with a statement from the CDC director about teachers, schools and vaccinations:

.@CDCDirector says teachers DO NOT need to be vaccinated in order to "safely reopen" schools. — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) February 3, 2021

Here’s the video:

🚨🚨 Biden's own CDC Director just said "vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools." That's it. Open schools now. pic.twitter.com/jWHZ0OQ8EY — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 3, 2021

One thing’s for sure:

Well, the union won’t be happy about this at all, i https://t.co/xXYxBaRn5k — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) February 3, 2021

They definitely noticed, but we’ll get to that in a second.

Of course not!!!! Try working in the dental field all day… we’ve been doing it safely since June! https://t.co/Fj9J0Rxoa7 — Karen Panagotopulos (@MommyPan) February 3, 2021

Why aren’t they listening to the science? https://t.co/q2ER9xO0i3 — AlottaPower (@AlottaPower) February 3, 2021

But guess what happened next. Part two of this story is that word of the CDC director’s comments obviously made their way to the White House, and press secretary Jen Psaki started pumping the brakes during today’s presser:

NEW: @PressSec just walked this back. She says Walensky's statement was not "official guidance." https://t.co/HIFs3jKdpt — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) February 3, 2021

And there is the walk-back. CDC director says teachers do not have to get vaccinated to safely reopen schools and in comes the, "Well…that's not their 'official guidance'" talk. I bet WH phones lit up like a pinball machine with all the calls they got from teachers' unions. https://t.co/efftvFIKRZ — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 3, 2021

.@PressSec is asked about the CDC Director saying that teachers being vaccinated is not a pre-requisite for safely opening schools: "They have not released their official guidance yet… on what would be needed to ensure the safe re-opening of schools." pic.twitter.com/bl2HhzaEPh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2021

Wow, that didn’t take long.

I'm old enough to remember when the current administration said it's pandemic response would be dictated by science. I guess they meant "science…and whatever the teacher's union tells us." — hearingcrickets (@hearingcrickets) February 3, 2021

She will circle ⭕️ back on that walk back — I Like Santa (@I_Like_Santa) February 3, 2021

Gotta hand it to teacher union leaders, they know how to keep their politicians in line. — BruinEric (@BruinEric) February 3, 2021

Party of "listening to the experts!" — Password is Taco (@pw_is_taco1) February 3, 2021

The Biden Admin are siding with teachers unions over the well-being of your children https://t.co/wPjFeF8mdb — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) February 3, 2021

A press secretary contradicting the science because the science disagrees with the desires of a moneyed special interest is not exactly the "We'll let the science guide us" we were promised. https://t.co/rR0pYRvTWD — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) February 3, 2021

Nope, and it never was.