Back in December, President-elect Joe Biden tweeted that one of the three goals for the first 100 days of his administration was to “get most schools back open.”

In the first 100 days of my administration, we will: – Ask all Americans to mask up

– Administer 100 million vaccine shots

– Get most schools back open We’re going to contain the virus and get back to our lives. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 22, 2020

We don’t have the statistics in front of us, but we believe most schools are open; a lot of parents say their kids have been back in school since last August. A reporter at Tuesday’s White House press conference asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki what exactly Biden considers “open,” and as has become a trend with this administration, Biden set the bar low. The goal, it seems, is to have more than 50 percent of schools holding in-person learning at least one day a week — by the end of April.

White House: Our goal is to have 50 percent of schools open by April 30, 2021 — “at least one day per week” pic.twitter.com/7VNpG9i0Sx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2021

W.H.: By “opening schools” what we mean is schools will be open one day every 11 weekdays; the active school day will be chosen by a lottery ball generator the third week prior, with drawings on a rotating schedule based on your region of the country and your child’s pronouns. https://t.co/Pdyv1yy4F5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2021

Based on your region of the country and the strength of the teachers’ union there.

This is so misleading and maddening. 2/3 of public schools ARE OPEN TODAY at least two days a week. We've already met the metric they set for 3 months from today. Biden's goal is for us to move backwards? https://t.co/6DNDpQy140 — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 9, 2021

It’s like his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days, which the United States was well on track to meet.

Unacceptable. Raise the bar. — j.a.rothermich (@rothermich4) February 9, 2021

Awesome. When is the last day of the school system May? June? So maybe 8 days of in school teaching. Awesome — Tamara Hobgood (@kinghenryanimal) February 9, 2021

This is ridiculous. One day a week? Vaccinate all teachers and students and then open the schools — (((clevecarole))) (@Clevecarole) February 9, 2021

Lets shoot for 100 percent 5 days a week starting now!! — Sean Grefe (@GrefeSean) February 9, 2021

So by April 30th, 10% of kids will be at school. — Kent Summers (@azroofer1) February 9, 2021

Incredible how low the bar is. — heef (@zerovodthirty) February 9, 2021

1. I have no idea why this would be their stated goal.

2. I have no idea how you could NOT achieve this goal — Scott Nelson (@snelson2127) February 9, 2021

We'd have to *close* schools to do it I'm pretty sure. — CleverNameGoesHere (@CaitEMarchand) February 9, 2021

😂😂😂 Don’t set the bar too high. — Jamie Robatin (@jrobatin) February 9, 2021

One day a week only a few weeks before the school year is over. Aim high, White House! — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) February 9, 2021

Seriously, where are we now? In Texas, my kids have been going all year long without incident. — 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@tomburkart) February 9, 2021

Not exactly JFK’s goal of the moon by the end of the decade. Way to aim high. — Steve Hall (@stevohall) February 9, 2021

64% of schools are already there. Are they going to close schools? — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) February 9, 2021

If one day per week is safe then so are five days per week. — Travelinman (@Travelinman15) February 9, 2021

Very sad. Kids and parents deserve better than this. Is the 100th day based on science? Or just more politics – opened schools by 100 days…. — Les Carey (@ljcareyjr) February 9, 2021

Does she know that the school year ends in May/June? — NoEditButton (@TooOldToEdit) February 9, 2021

Soooo… 1 day a week with 4 weeks left in the school year? 🤔 — Mamabear18 (@Mamabear1810) February 9, 2021

My kids have been in school 5 days a week since the second week in September with no problems. Leftist states and cities are exacerbating generational poverty in low income communities. — SKI SZN (@skimountaggie) February 9, 2021

Isn't that already happening? If not, what IS the percentage of schools that are open now at least one day a week?

Set the bar low enough and hope no one notices and would be disappointed? — Brian (@briank1422) February 9, 2021

Man, if the government normally over promises and under delivers, how will you be able to under deliver in such a low bar!? #openschools — Kyle Butler (@DrKyleButler) February 9, 2021

You know the media’s covering for you if you can propose opening half the schools 1 day a week for the last month of school as being some sort of achievement — Jamie DellaBonna (@JDellabonna) February 9, 2021

They have pared back this promise so many times it’s laughable. Now it’s 50% of schools open (which is already the case, anyway) “at least one day a week.” Are they going to hang up a “Mission Accomplished” banner on that? Pathetic. #openschools #OpenSchoolsNow — David B. Affler (@AfflerDavid) February 9, 2021

One day? One. — McKotchi (@McKotchi) February 9, 2021

Why bother at that point. — U-P-G-R-A-Y-E-D-D🦠 (@BoyZilian1) February 9, 2021

Oh my god this is absolutely embarrassing and awful for our country. What a crock of shit. — J Gold (@jgold12) February 9, 2021

What happened to Biden’s plan to close down the virus and open up the country?

