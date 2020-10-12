The hot takes on Amy Coney Barrett keep coming now that she’s sitting down to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She’s both a mother and a “shameless careerist” whose wardrobe is consistently inappropriately casual.

As part of getting acquainted with the committee, Barrett gave a little introduction to each of her seven children, two of whom were adopted from Haiti. Emma is a sophomore in college, Tess seems to have inherited a “math gene” that skipped a generation, and Vivian can deadlift as much as the males at her gym.

So, did you catch it?

Barrett's opening statement was telling. One guess who she praises for their academic progress & who she jokes about being able to speak after bragging how much they can deadlift. — Amy Magnus (@cleverclue) October 12, 2020

Elie Mystal is The Nation’s justice correspondent.

Did anybody else notice that Amy Coney Barrett told us her white children have intellectual goals while her black children can… deadlift? Or was that just me? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 12, 2020

Checking out the comments to Mystal’s tweet, it seems like hundreds if not thousands of people caught that.

One of the reasons deadlifting weights was important to her adopted daughter is that “When Vivian arrived, she was so weak that we were told she might never talk or walk normally.”

Shut the fuck up, you idiot. Barrett was talking about how when they adopted her child, they feared they might never walk, but now they're able to deadlift. — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 12, 2020

The context is that when she adopted her daughter Vivian, the doctors told her she wouldn't be able to walk or talk. The fact that she became an athlete disproved the doctors pessimism. Racial sectarian mindsets create real toxicity among people. https://t.co/ENs7Gewq4e — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 12, 2020

They brought Vivian home from Haiti when she was 14 months old. She weighed eleven pounds. They were told she might never be able to walk or talk normally. Don’t hate your political opponents so much that you lose sight of their humanity. https://t.co/MAKGFSyjEI — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) October 12, 2020

Too late. Too late for a lot of people.

I try not to judge people purely by their commentary, but you really are a consistently awful human being. She was celebrating how her daughter went from doctors predicting she might not be able to walk or talk when she was adopted to now excelling as an athlete. https://t.co/o5fzXmhawz — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 12, 2020

I get that Elie's whole shtick is just to accuse everyone who disagrees with him of racism, but going after a mother pridefully celebrating how her adopted daughter overcame incredible challenges is really despicable. Even for him. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 12, 2020

it's honestly common for adoptive parents to hear those kinds of criticisms. — Brittany (@bccover) October 12, 2020

just don't wade into any of the FB groups on the transracial adoption topic or look up forums online about it unless you want your head to explode. I hate that she'd having to go through this, but it's shining a light on how adoptive parents are treated. — Brittany (@bccover) October 12, 2020

Believing that a proud mother would be racist against her adopted children is next level mental illness https://t.co/HUulMoccUF — Hottest liberty girl EVA (@LibertyLockPod) October 12, 2020

This is fucking insane https://t.co/WxakChKhrx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 12, 2020

ever notice how people who want to be offended will always find a way even with the most stupid examples? https://t.co/a76QzmwU8v — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 12, 2020

You right-wingers seem pretty triggered …

Conservatives seem pretty angry that I challenged their white savior complex. I expect that they're all honoring "Columbus Day" by watching the Last of the Mohicans tonight. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 12, 2020

And liberals are honoring “Indigenous Peoples Day” by smearing a mother as a racist.

