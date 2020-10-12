We’re getting a lot of hot takes from progressives today on the first day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee. We’ve heard that Barrett is a “shameless careerist” who lobbied for the gig and some nonsense from a “very gay” feminist about Barrett’s “clown car vagina.”

Now we’re hearing from a lawyer that Barrett’s wardrobe is “inappropriately casual” and a man would never be able to get away with breaking the norms set for the profession.

Women lawyers & judges wear suits, including dresses with jackets, for work. It is not a great look that ACB consistently does not. No male judge would be dressed in less than correct courtroom attire. It’s inappropriately casual. pic.twitter.com/90VSbsgaU2 — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) October 12, 2020

Disagree entirely. — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy/and now judiciary (@NikitasDad) October 12, 2020

How very …petty of you. — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) October 12, 2020

Chic, modest and professional. Hopefully, a new trend in the making. — Paul Naude (@PaulClarity) October 12, 2020

I have to say, I find her dresses refreshing. And a great contrast to Harris in those horrible boxy suits. — InPerson Voter (@old_grouch1) October 12, 2020

If we’re going to start judging people on their clothes, let’s start with Jerry Nadler’s pants.

When she's on the court, she gets The Standard Black Robe to wear. Besides, we're not hiring her for National Fashion Consultant, so cut her some slack. I have kids, and there are days I struggle to show up at work with shoes. — Georg Felis (@georgfelis) October 12, 2020

I mean if that’s the worst that can be said about her then that’s fine with me 😆 — KeyboardWarrior94 (@KWarrior94) October 12, 2020

Thank you fashion police — patkatz (@patkatz) October 12, 2020

It’s 2020. She looks great. — ellen (@nuency25) October 12, 2020

Agree with the others. I don’t see an issue here and if confirmed, on the court she will be in black with the others — FillTheSeat (@PyroFan8) October 12, 2020

She looks awesome and she is not in a courtroom nor is this a legal proceeding. Perfectly acceptable. Also, great color on her! — Tom Thieman (@tom_thieman) October 12, 2020

Tailored dresses are FINE for the courtroom! I’ve been wearing them since 1989 in court! — Lynn Kelly (@LynnLeighKelly) October 12, 2020

I’ve worked in some of the most conservative legal environments. Hard disagree — Don’t Shameless Careerist Me, Bro (@oklajoujou) October 12, 2020

I have been practicing law for 20 years. This is not even remotely accurate in my experience. — James Houston (@Atticus1971) October 12, 2020

Appreciate the nod to appropriate attire, but this is a hearing and one would imagine she had some consultants advising her about the best impression to make for the cameras and the public. — Captain Drive-Bligh (@ucladj) October 12, 2020

I think she looks very professional. The color is awesome…power color! — TimeHasComeToday(reprise) (@thaddiebelle) October 12, 2020

This is the least of anyone’s concern, except for yours🤦‍♀️ — Val Chavez (@ValChavez11) October 12, 2020

And you’ve posted that here….Twitter. 🤔 — Benji, Dittohead. (@BenjiBeeb) October 12, 2020

This isn’t accurate. I see women lawyers dressed like this all the time. And I don’t consider it casual, either. It’s a perfectly nice business dress https://t.co/KH1DH8rpYi — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 12, 2020

True, but I wouldn't call her dress "casual." It's suitable for business and even a board room. This hearing isn't a courtroom. I think focusing on her attire is a bit superficial if her record and answers are substantive. Are they? I decided not to watch given the Dem vitriol. — A.C. Meinde (@ACMeinde) October 12, 2020

I can’t believe you’re this petty…🙄 — Teal Holland (@holland_teal) October 12, 2020

I can’t believe people don’t grasp the point that this is actually outside the norm. I’m not just saying I don’t like it. I’m saying women litigators & judges in DC wear jackets to work & court- every single day -because less than a jacket is too casual for our jobs. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) October 12, 2020

A male candidate would definitely not have eschewed a jacket at the announcement, meeting with Senators & at the hearing as she’s done. It’s too casual. I can’t think of any woman lawyer or judge I know who would have done that. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) October 12, 2020

It’s not appropriate for a court. That’s the point. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) October 12, 2020

I think you nailed it. The fact its not a courtroom is it. — Eileen Dewey (@LetheEileen) October 12, 2020

She’s not in court. — kathy (@PetzKathy) October 12, 2020

I’m a big McAdoo fan but I’m not feeling this — A. Levine (@HossFlagrante) October 12, 2020

Thoughts and prayers to your mentions. — Dell (@DB_Out_Front) October 12, 2020

She’ll be wearing a black robe just like everybody else once she’s sworn in.

