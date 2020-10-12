We’re getting a lot of hot takes from progressives today on the first day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee. We’ve heard that Barrett is a “shameless careerist” who lobbied for the gig and some nonsense from a “very gay” feminist about Barrett’s “clown car vagina.”

Now we’re hearing from a lawyer that Barrett’s wardrobe is “inappropriately casual” and a man would never be able to get away with breaking the norms set for the profession.

If we’re going to start judging people on their clothes, let’s start with Jerry Nadler’s pants.

Trending

She’ll be wearing a black robe just like everybody else once she’s sworn in.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Coney Barrettcasualconfirmation hearingcourtroomdressLeslie McAdoo Gordonwardrobe