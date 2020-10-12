Corey Lewandowski, President Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 and current senior advisor to the Trump campaign, reportedly said on a call Monday that it’s becoming “mathematically impossible” for Joe Biden to win the election in November, based on internal polling and the backing of law enforcement and an increasing number of African-American voters.

On a Trump campaign call, @CLewandowski_ says based on grass-roots, law enforcement + increased African American support for Trump and Trump internal polling it's becoming "mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to win this campaign." He did not disclose its internal polling. — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) October 12, 2020

Pretty much every comment below that tweet jokes that Trump’s internal polling consists of his family, but we all know what happened in 2016. Bestselling author Larry Schweikart pitched in:

Lessee, did someone say this on Twitter for like, the past THREE YEARS? https://t.co/3bWvm6OxBU — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 12, 2020

No one in the comment of the original tweet believes Corey. Are they in for a surprise 😏 — Stand with HK 8⃣1⃣7⃣ Watson Shen (@KamiliaHaraQoo) October 12, 2020

Bookmarking…. — FIsh Like a Girl (@atxcupofjoe) October 12, 2020

I know people who didn't vote for Trump in 16 but will vote for him in November…they still don't like his Twitter but they like his policies — Bama Cash (@CashBama) October 12, 2020

Real life never-trump people I know (never liked him in the first place, either, so they aren't lost votes) basically all admit he's going to win in a landslide, and remain shocked Biden is the candidate, and not Bernie. To which I laugh uproariously — Comrade Fudge (@HNIJohnMiller) October 12, 2020

Joe Biden still thinks he’s running for the Senate.

I hope this is true, but, I haven't a reason to doubt it. — Ferdinand Eleccionario 2020 (@frodri_023) October 12, 2020

…don’t forget significant uptick in Hispanic support vs 2016. This is the tipping point IMHO — Frank D'Angelo (@Frankd06830) October 12, 2020

No mention of Latino support increase… — middott (@middott1) October 12, 2020

I’m still afraid to be hopeful. There’s a whole lot of willful ignorance out there. — Deplorable B (Parler: Deplorable B, @Taiya) (@taiyalc) October 12, 2020

I like pushing all the chips in. Either Trump's internals are going to be spectacularly wrong, or the polls are. No waffling, no excuses. — FoxRiverFlood (@FoxRiverFlood1) October 12, 2020

"He did not disclose its internal polling." Exactly! Don't give them any info! Just know we have multiple paths to 270 and up! #KAG2020TRUMPVICTORY — Stinky Rust Belt Hillbilly (@dbw1776) October 12, 2020

Biden likely already knows them, given that real internals are expensive gold standard polling and both campaigns have high quality internals. Explains why biden is stuck mainly in penn, not campaigning hard to NC, iowa and az where senate seats are — asiandunce (@asiandunce) October 12, 2020

Love how all the smug comments are talking about the Trump team polling as if it is skewed and fake. The same Trump internal polling that pushed him to visit the states that got him the win in 2016…and they just pretend it is a joke. Liberal tears on 2020 will be biblical. — Matt Myers 🎃 🇺🇸 (@nan0werx) October 12, 2020

Related: