Campaigning in Ohio, Democrat nominee Joe Biden had quite a two-fer during one of this stump speeches. It started out with Biden reminding everybody what he’s running for:

JOE BIDEN TODAY IN OHIO: "I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate" pic.twitter.com/OcmWDSAfe0 — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 12, 2020

Maybe Joe ran for the Senate so much that saying that is just part of his DNA. Biden then caught himself and pointed out (full speech here) that he also ran “as a proud Democrat for vice president” and is “running as a proud Democrat for president.”

But Biden also urged people to register to vote, and then gave a website address for that purpose:

JOE BIDEN MOMENTS LATER: “So vote! Vote. Visit https://t.co/R4a7Abf6cJ!“ [Website does not exist] pic.twitter.com/RgkJ7sx17a — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 12, 2020

Biden's having a good one. 🤣Told voters he was running for Senate. 🤣Told voters to go to https://t.co/7Ho0jchP5h which is not a real website. — Andrew Clark 🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 12, 2020

Biden just told voters to go to https://t.co/HEZ0L39rb8 Here's what happens when you go to that website. Good metaphor for Sleepy's campaign! pic.twitter.com/U6IPuXYotq — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 12, 2020

Maybe Joe’s campaign should have called another lid today instead of campaigning.

His Campaign handlers reaction👇😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/p71XnexRUm — MS IMPEACH GOV WOLF⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sunnysnow25) October 12, 2020

Anybody know which senate seat Joe is running for? https://t.co/2fgPspj982 — Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 🎃 (@HarrietBaldwin) October 12, 2020

It's clearly a Harris-Biden ticket https://t.co/soijr9AlhW — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 12, 2020

