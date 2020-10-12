Joe Biden’s having a normal one.

No, really. This is normal for him:

Welp.

Trending

Governor, senator … tomayto, tomahto. It’s not like Joe Biden was there or anything.

Lotta people out there questioning Donald Trump’s mental fitness need to focus some of their attention on Joe Biden.

It really is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaJoe BidenMitt RomneyMormon