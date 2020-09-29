It won’t have any effect on the 2020 election, unfortunately, but we just keep learning more and more about Hillary Clinton, the Steele dossier, and the Obama administration’s knowledge and involvement. We learned in April from the inspector general’s report that “the FBI was warned sections of the controversial Steele dossier could have been part of a ‘Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations.'”

And we just learned last week that Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source for his intelligence previously had been the subject of an FBI counter-intelligence probe under suspicion that he might be a Russian spy. And the Crossfire Hurrican team knew it.

Now a letter from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham lays out even more about the Steele dossier, such as Russian intel’s knowledge of Clinton’s plan to try to tie Donald Trump to Russia.

No way.

The letter from Ratcliffe reads, in part:

According to his handwritten notes, former Central Intelligence Agency Director [John] Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”

Why doesn’t stuff like this come up at the debates instead of climate change? Well, we know why.

Nope … Hillary’s launching her podcast today and co-hosting MSNBC’s debate pre-show tonight. Nothing touches her.

