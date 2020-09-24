As Twitchy just reported, CBS News’ Catherine Herridge pulled out her trusty highlighter on newly declassified information showing that Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source for his dossier was the subject of an FBI counter-intelligence operation and the Crossfire Hurricane team knew it in December 2016.

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel expanded on Herridge’s reporting with a thread of her own which is worth a look:

Trending

What was the Obama administration doing about foreign election interference during the 2016 election, besides relying on a source suspected of being a Russian agent? If you remember back in April, Herridge was reporting that “the FBI was warned sections of the controversial Steele dossier could have been part of a ‘Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations,'” but the dossier was still used to secure surveillance warrants for Carter Page.

Him and a whole bunch of people packed into the Oval Office with him, including his vice president.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christopher SteeleCrossfire HurricanedossierFBIKimberley StrasselRussian spysub-source