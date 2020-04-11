Though it seems like everyone else has forgotten about it, CBS News’ Catherine Herridge is still plugging away at the inspector general’s report on FISA abuses used to spy on the Trump campaign. On Friday she highlighted some of the report, including the claim that part of Christopher Steele’s reporting in his infamous dossier was assessed to be part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations.

Herridge writes:

The FBI was warned sections of the controversial Steele dossier could have been part of a “Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations,” according to newly declassified footnotes from a government watchdog report.

The December report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz examined the FBI’s investigation into alleged coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia as well as the FBI’s four surveillance warrants for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Horowitz concluded the FBI was justified in launching the investigation, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane, although he found 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the FBI’s handling of FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) applications to surveil Page.

She breaks down her findings in this thread:

“Exaggerations or misrepresentations by Steele about the information”? No way!

Here’s a great thread from Brian Cates in which he refers to that same page Herridge had highlighted. It’s long, but hang in there.

So where’s John Durham?

Maybe someone could ask presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden about this since it all happened under the Obama administration.

