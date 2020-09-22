If you ask us about the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, what we remember about Sen. Kamala Harris (and to a lesser extent, Sen. Corey Booker) is the absolutely shameless grandstanding, knowing that she might get a couple of video clips she could put in her campaign ads for her presidential run. That didn’t go so well for her, though, and now she might be on deck to question President Trump’s next nominee to the Supreme Court.

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, who finally took the word “conservative” out of her Twitter bio, seems to be trying to warn Republicans against trying to fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by pointing out that the “whip-smart, telegenic” vice-presidential candidate will be given airtime to grandstand once again, and certainly the GOP doesn’t want that.

Do Republicans really want to give the whip-smart, telegenic Harris potentially hours of live TV coverage — watch Democrats give her their time — during which she makes clear just how extreme Trump’s nominee is? I am going to guess the answer is no.https://t.co/0E30jgQxep — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 22, 2020

“Just how extreme Trump’s nominee is” — yes, please, by all means, let Harris try the same act with a Catholic mother. Please put Harris on TV doing to Amy Coney Barrett what she did to Kavanaugh. Give her all the time she wants to hang herself.

A reminder of just how unlikable she is. Perfect…. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) September 22, 2020

Even with that infectious laugh? — A Dad Says What 🤔 (@thegreene1) September 22, 2020

We’ve seen her. She’s a lot of things, but whip-smart isn’t one of them. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) September 22, 2020

"Whip-smart." HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) September 22, 2020

I'm hoping they just skip the hearings and just vote her in! — Ross, a dorky man (@randomross) September 22, 2020

Us too. As Will Chamberlain pointed out the other day, the Senate just had hearings on Barrett in 2017 and she passed with flying colors, so let’s just skip right to the vote.

PLEASE give Kamala more airtime. I’m begging for it. — Subway Belichick (@guru_scout) September 22, 2020

Because it worked so well for her own presidential run. She's not telegenic, she's awkward on camera, and says stupid things like "Well, I'm obviously a top-tier candidate". And then there's her awkward laugh, which always gets away from her and appears at tough questions — ((DarkTechObserver)) (@DarkTechMonitor) September 22, 2020

Harris was given hours of television during the Kavanaugh hearings to showcase how whip-smart and telegenic she was. She then announced her presidential run. She dropped out two months before the Iowa Caucus. https://t.co/KiYmGpYMk9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2020

Tulsi Gabbard took her apart with just a few words. — Harold (@Nikk1066) September 22, 2020

It's a tenent of faith among progs that Harris is a brilliant, ferocious prosecutor that asks tough questions. This belief is held by no one else, seeing as Tulsi Gabbard eviscerated her on national television. — Jake Sunlin (@westeroscowboy) September 22, 2020

That was a beautiful thing.

Please go ahead and give her airtime right before the election to berate a successful woman for being a Christian. Please. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) September 22, 2020

Yes, by all means let’s have Kamala Harris lecture Midwesterners on why catholic moms shouldn’t be allowed on the Court. Zero danger of backfire. Zero. — Michael Sleestak (@Michael11114181) September 22, 2020

Yes….I want to see her anti-Catholic bigotry on full display — T.J. Shope (@TJShopeforAZ) September 22, 2020

Yes please! All it took to crater her campaign the first time was more attention — Ryan (@RyanAlderink) September 22, 2020

I saw her recent televised speeches. Does telegenic mean banal and insipid? — Ne m'embrassez pas 😷 (@SorellaTorta) September 22, 2020

The big question is whether she’ll wear her Converse sneakers or Timberland work boots to the hearings. Vanity Fair to cover! — Wally’s haircomb (@vvangopher) September 22, 2020

Why. yes Jennifer, we do. It worked out so well last time…… — dfinney (@dfinney16) September 22, 2020

Did anyone truly walk away from those hearings thinking Harris is "whip-smart"? — Stan Shtramel (@sshtramel) September 22, 2020

Maybe it was just my perception, but she seemed smug, dishonest, and annoying. — Drain Bamage🍥 (@IsDrainBamaged) September 22, 2020

Yeah, she sure wowed everyone during her stellar primary run. And Kamala isn't an extremist, huh, just the Trump nominee whose name you don't even know yet? — Lowbush Lightning (@docand2611) September 22, 2020

This won’t go the way you think — Austere Purveyor Of Logic (@commanderdata85) September 22, 2020

Yes. I want to see the woman who couldn’t even make it to the Iowa caucuses on tv telling a mother of 7 that she doesn’t care about women. I absolutely want to see this. — B.A. Meyer (@gwpbrianw) September 22, 2020

Bring it on. — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) September 22, 2020

Haha let’s find out — MT (Big Cart) (@BBoomer75) September 22, 2020

Yeah, we think the GOP’s fine with it either way.

Related: