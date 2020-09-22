If you ask us about the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, what we remember about Sen. Kamala Harris (and to a lesser extent, Sen. Corey Booker) is the absolutely shameless grandstanding, knowing that she might get a couple of video clips she could put in her campaign ads for her presidential run. That didn’t go so well for her, though, and now she might be on deck to question President Trump’s next nominee to the Supreme Court.

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, who finally took the word “conservative” out of her Twitter bio, seems to be trying to warn Republicans against trying to fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by pointing out that the “whip-smart, telegenic” vice-presidential candidate will be given airtime to grandstand once again, and certainly the GOP doesn’t want that.

“Just how extreme Trump’s nominee is” — yes, please, by all means, let Harris try the same act with a Catholic mother. Please put Harris on TV doing to Amy Coney Barrett what she did to Kavanaugh. Give her all the time she wants to hang herself.

Us too. As Will Chamberlain pointed out the other day, the Senate just had hearings on Barrett in 2017 and she passed with flying colors, so let’s just skip right to the vote.

Trending

That was a beautiful thing.

Yeah, we think the GOP’s fine with it either way.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: confirmation hearingsJennifer RubinKamala HarrisRuth Bader Ginsburgtelegenicwhip-smart