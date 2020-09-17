Mark this day on your calendars, people, because it’s one for the history books:

Let’s be honest: There is no conservative movement or party today. There is a Republican Party thoroughly infused with racism and intellectually corrupted by right-wing nationalism. https://t.co/ybbRs0mqeA — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 17, 2020

Wait’ll you see this:

BREAKING: Jennifer Rubin acknowledges reality, drops "conservative" from bio. RIP to the greatest self-own online pic.twitter.com/9Mwn11dtIX — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 17, 2020

Thank god… so very long overdue. pic.twitter.com/wVkFlluex2 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) September 17, 2020

a miracle has happened pic.twitter.com/CSeagXQDcK — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 17, 2020

The most miraculous of miracles. Definitely worth an entire column, that’s for sure.

it's a mini-scandal that these professionally anti-Trump columnists can get away with writing the exact same thing day after day, week after week. pic.twitter.com/uhgFtiVghE — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 17, 2020

we get it. you left the Republican Party. we know. you’ve written exactly 235,754 columns about it. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 17, 2020

money for nothing

and the clicks for free. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 17, 2020

Nice work if you can get it!

Washington Post publishes an op-ed about someone changing their twitter bio. This is the state of journalism in America. — Bob Mann (@BobMann2001) September 17, 2020

The Washington Post actually ran a story explaining why someone well known for not being conservative dropped the word "conservative" from an online profile? What news! What journalism! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 17, 2020

Imagine writing a column about why you changed something in your twitter profile and then imagine the WaPo running it. That’s the current state of the legacy media. Completely broken. https://t.co/hnE3I7jaaQ — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) September 17, 2020

Jennifer Rubin can’t help who she is. Direct your anger at her to the Washington Post which literally paid her to write a whole op-Ed about why she changed her Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/67OmQleaM8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 17, 2020

That’s a fair point … but it also seems fair to target Jennifer Rubin for derision. After all, she’s built an entire brand around her hackery.

Let’s celebrate the artiste!

Name four movies you're pretty sure you like more than anyone that are actually just awful takes from Jen Rubin to commemorate her taking “conservative” out of her bio. pic.twitter.com/JCIYo8jIik — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 17, 2020

OUT: I'm the only real conservative left

IN: Conservatism is bad anyway https://t.co/CVtt8LvrJi — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 17, 2020

Pretty neat trick, that.

No, @JRubinBlogger has no coherent ideology. She just picks a hero and/or a villain. And from that point on, everything the hero does is good and everything the villain does is bad. Even when they're doing the same thing. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 17, 2020