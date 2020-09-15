Celebrities (and Biden campaign staffers), it’s time to get out your checkbooks again. We know that you all pitched in to bail out rioters who’d been arrested in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd, but rioters arrested in Lancaster are facing bail of $1 million. Activists are calling it a politically motivated attack against the police reform movement, but keep in mind, the rioting in Lancaster was over the police shooting of a man who was shown on body-cam footage charging at the officer with a knife held over his head, so spare us the “unarmed” disclaimer.

Lancaster is taking the opposite approach to the one taken in Portland. A judge has set the bail for those accused of rioting at $1 million.https://t.co/QuOojsl3my — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 15, 2020

Protesters in Lancaster last night were right about bail: 12 people have been arrested in relation to Sunday’s riot. Bail is set at $1,000,000. A clerk for the district judge said the police requested high bail. Police said it’s ultimately up to judge:https://t.co/pjEspb2MDn — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 15, 2020

Members of Lancaster Stands Up aren’t happy about the $1 million bail.

This photo is of Taylor Enterline, staging a peaceful protest for racial justice in front of the Manheim Borough Police station this summer. A Lancaster judge just set her bail at one million dollars for participating as a medic in last night’s protests. pic.twitter.com/nR43TNJFDP — Lancaster Stands Up (@lancstandsup) September 15, 2020

Taylor, Kathryn, and the other protest participants who were arrested in Lancaster were demanding reform of a policing system that led to the killing of a young man in crisis after his family called for help. — Lancaster Stands Up (@lancstandsup) September 15, 2020

What police refer to as a domestic disturbance. Should have called a social worker.

The absurdly high bail amounts indicate that what we're seeing is not a measured pursuit of justice, but a politically motivated attack on the movement for police reform and accountability. — Lancaster Stands Up (@lancstandsup) September 15, 2020

And, perhaps not coincidentally, we don’t think we’re looking at more than 100 nights of unchecked rioting in Lancaster.

Awesome sauce! 👍 — Ziz Fizziks (@ZizFizziks) September 15, 2020

Seems reasonable to me. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) September 15, 2020

I'm guessing they won't be back on the street tonight? — Rita57 (@ComeQuickMyLord) September 15, 2020

I highly doubt these people were peacefully protesting. But it's good to see a city/county that's finally doing something about these destructive rioters. — Fredo was Faking (@GladiatorMinion) September 15, 2020

This is how you turn a riot back into a peaceful protest. — Emre Mayo (@emre_mayo) September 15, 2020

So this is how we could actually make them pay for the damage they cause — Country boy can survive (@burnt_branch) September 15, 2020

Yo Toto, we're not in Portland anymore. 😎 — Sam (@sammie1131) September 15, 2020

Kamala will have to raise a lot of money to bail out these thugs. — @Commonsensenow2 (@Commonsensenow2) September 15, 2020

And hopefully the court is "awfully busy" right now, and "working hard" to clear the backlog, and "terribly sorry" that the protesters are having to wait so long in the holding cells to see a judge about that bail…

(They are in jail waiting, aren't they?) — Brave Sir Lousy, Slayer of Dragons (@MisterLousy) September 15, 2020

No big deal. It’s not like they have jobs or some one to go home to — GT (@its_GTdawg) September 15, 2020

One Million Dollars? That’s like 1/4 the cost of her useless college degree. — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) September 15, 2020

Imagine going to prison because you rioted over a knife wielding maniac getting justifiably shot. The world is a gong show. — JSPARADAS (@JSPARADAS) September 15, 2020

Those PA judges have been 🔥🔥🔥 this week — MikeB (@MikeyMvb) September 15, 2020

That’s the way, uh huh, uh huh, I like it… — John Chamberlain, MHA, LFACHE (@misterchambo) September 15, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! * takes breath * HA! — 19_mo_86 (@19_mo_86) September 15, 2020

This should happen every single time. — WayfaringStranger 🇺🇸 (@trumpetssound) September 15, 2020

Soros can afford it — CSI Expert (@Forensics4Real) September 15, 2020

A JUDGE FINALLY FOUND A BACKBONE! Look at what ONE man can do to protect his city… — Nikki (@Nikki45848606) September 15, 2020

And this is why sheriffs in neighboring counties declined to send their deputies to assist Portland handle the mob there — they knew there was a revolving door and the district attorney didn’t have their backs.

