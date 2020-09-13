Authorities in Lancaster, PA have released the body cam video from an earlier officer-involved shooting today that shows a knife-wielding man leave a home and chase a police officer down the street before the officer turns and shoots the suspect:

And there are riots over this:

Trending

Do the facts of these cases even matter any longer?

Will Kamala Harris meet with his family, too?

His background:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BLMLancasterPA