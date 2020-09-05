As Twitchy reported, Sarah Palin gave everyone a reminder of how the “Trig truthers” at The Atlantic treated her when she was John McCain’s running mate. It was also an Atlantic writer who (surprise!) opened Joe Biden’s press conference Friday by asking him about the magazine’s exposé on President Trump’s disdain for the troops and about Trump’s soul.

It was also an Atlantic writer who called Trump’s speech in Tulsa “explicitly white supremacist,” and The Atlantic has also warned us that if Trump wins reelection in November, the rioting in Portland will look like a “preliminary skirmish.” What’s funny is back in March, an Atlantic contributor asked Biden to “stay alive,” as Democrats needed nothing from him but to remain a corporeal presence because it seemed “as if Biden exists primarily as an idea, rather than an actual candidate.”

Brit Hume noted Saturday that The Atlantic has announced the speakers for its virtual Atlantic Festival, and it looks like a meeting of the American left.

The American left is holding a meeting. Sponsored by the Atlantic magazine. https://t.co/goMEZh0LWu — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 5, 2020

Hillary Clinton will be headlining, obviously, but also speaking will be Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams, alleged comedian Samantha Bee, actor Chris Evans, who’s stated his desire to get into liberal politics now that his “Avengers” run is over, and Billy Porter, who did that comical video of “For What It’s Worth” to close out the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

What?!😱 Wow! What a coincidence ??? — Connie Perez Johnson (@Connie6773) September 5, 2020

Strategy meeting, no doubt — 🔥 Flaming 🔥Telepath 🔥 (@05hrhawgs) September 5, 2020

Inconceivable… — Mostly peaceful Papist (@eastpointpapist) September 5, 2020

How ironic. Amazing how there's no self-awareness. — Drain Bamage🍥 (@IsDrainBamaged) September 5, 2020

In a shocking twist of events, not. I know they think Americans are just a big dumb basket of deplorables but they could at least try not to make it look so blatantly obvious when they make up fake stories out of thin air. — Mary Alvarez 🇺🇸 (@TheRealMkA20) September 5, 2020

Says everything you need to know about the Atlantic article on Trump and the vets. — Trace Howard (@howardtracel) September 5, 2020

Yes and Dr. Fraud one of their participants!!! 🧐 pic.twitter.com/f9dIJnsyXG — Cecilia M. Levi (@CecibatMelej) September 5, 2020

Good pricing strategy given the less-than-optimal turnout for the Clinton Speaking Tour of 2019. — Wolf Blitzkrieger (@WBlitzkrieger) September 5, 2020

Still too expensive. — Patrick Clancey 🇺🇸 (@CrankeyMonkey) September 5, 2020

I’d rather get COVID than listen to that wicked old witch of the Left. — Parler: @BTownBoiler (@BTownBoiler) September 5, 2020

You couldn’t pay me enough money to listen to her and that horrible shill screech she has. Hard pass! — Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (@LydiaRodarte) September 5, 2020

Sorry I can’t make it. I have to go get a root canal that day. — Phil Andrews (@RepFl25th) September 5, 2020

I'd just as soon watch The View……..🤢 — Chris Walk🇺🇸 (@CWALK19721) September 5, 2020

I'd rather shoot dye into my veins and then stand in the impact zone of a 2-ton meteor. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) September 5, 2020

No thanks. I'll be tending to my rock farm — Craig Gardner (@ciesaro) September 5, 2020

Nah I’m busy, gotta watch paint dry. — VCD (@dcelaya14) September 5, 2020

I’d rather be water boarded — Ron Hust (@ronaldhust) September 5, 2020

Sounds great, but I already have plans to go outside and watch my grass grow, while sitting on a fire ant mound. — Hugh Jassol 😏 (@Covfefe4U) September 5, 2020

This feels like one of those police stings where they send letters to criminals telling them they won something,telling them where and when to show up and then they get arrested. — Wake Me Up in 2021 (@Wake2021) September 5, 2020

Sorry, I'm slicing my right eye with a rusty razor blade that week. — Alli 🌻✨🍹♌🤕🇺🇲 (@aparker70) September 5, 2020

I have a hair appointment for a blowout. — Coppercafe (@coppercafe) September 5, 2020

Deep State must be DESPERATE if they're giving away time with Clinton for free!#WeinersLaptop — LeiliHana (@JumzyRau) September 5, 2020

I would love to but I have to bleach my hard drives on those dates. — Rolla Mantel (@RollaMantel) September 5, 2020

So, the @TheAtlantic puts out a hit piece on the @realDonaldTrump and then has this thing at their festival. No bias there. — ND (@Aslight_Nick) September 5, 2020

I don’t hang out with people like that. I’m good. — eQL3CTic (@KennySulli606) September 5, 2020

Ratio time. Gotta love it. — Qurious Quoter (@QuotesCurious) September 5, 2020

Related: