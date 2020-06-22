We all know now how Donald Trump is a racist. I mean, it is just so obvious to those who are deeply intent on branding him a racist. We hear about it constantly, but one thing we rarely hear about is precisely how he is racist.

Sure, the accusations are plentiful, but they hardly stand up to the analysis. The current batch of charges concerns white supremacy, an extension of the attempt to place words of support in Trump’s mouth back during the Charlottesville episode. With Black Lives Matter now a resurgent movement Trump is being blamed for the police violence involving George Floyd — which took place in the Democrat nirvana that is Minneapolis Minnesota, but as we know, EVERYTHING is Trump’s fault.

And so it is that on Saturday the president spoke in Tulsa to kick off his campaign for reelection. Those who saw might be surprised to learn, this was more than a racist speech.

After Trump’s explicitly white supremacist speech tonight, more convinced than ever that 2020 is indeed a moment of reckoning for white Christians who brought him into office 4 years ago.

My convo w/ @BurkeCNN @CNN https://t.co/gunGZcFwMi — Robert P. Jones (@robertpjones) June 21, 2020

Yes, it is almost the same level of shocking to learn that the one accusing Trump of white supremacy has a book out about, you guessed it, white supremacy in America.

What part of the speech promoted white supremacy, sir? — BLACK LIVES MATTER IS A HATE GROUP. (@jontheharris) June 22, 2020

"explicitly white supremacist" except for the fact that he didn't say anything remotely white supremacist — U.S. Ambassador to CHAZ (@robkroese) June 22, 2020

Maybe it was that 20 minute long segment where he detailed all of the benefits our POC citizens have experienced as a result of his administration.

Bigot engages in bigoteering, news at 11. — P.M. Phillips (@S1AL) June 22, 2020

The man has been in the public eye for over 50 years and not once was he ever accused of being a racist until he ran for and won the Presidency under the Republican banner. Now if he say's hello you all call him racist. Does being on CNN pay that much? — JETs ☆☆☆ 88022 (@SomaliaVet) June 22, 2020

Great point. The left always adored Trump, then the moment he won an election he became a lifelong racist after seven decades.

Well, you would naturally expect that someone who is a described expert on white supremacy and sees the explicitly obvious racism in Trump’s Tulsa speech would have evidence to support his claim.

Ummmmm…not really. No, he offers nothing concrete, and in fact when trolling through Robert’s timeline timeline the closest he offers to explicit evidence in this–

(1/2) Trump: “The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize our history, desecrate…our beautiful monuments…. They want to demolish our heritage….”

We have to be unequivocal: Trump’s use of “our heritage” is an explicit appeal to white supremacy. — Robert P. Jones (@robertpjones) June 21, 2020

Clearly Jones here fell into the same trap in which Aaron Rupar at Vox became ensnared. The President in the speech referenced our Founders, and Christopher Columbus, who are all considered pillars of our history. But in minds like Robert Jones they ONLY represent white supremacy.

And there is the convenience of it all — when everything is considered racist then you do not need to offer proof. It is all just obviously so.

Yes, Trump really went on about all the jobs and opportunities his admin has provided for POC. SMH. You must be talking to people who didn't watch Trump's rally. You're also a racist to insinuate POC can't see thru your lie. — SwissArmyTenor (@SwissArmyTenor) June 22, 2020

Oh, they do…they do.

The Liberals Goons are attacking us for dancing at the Trump Rally in Tulsa. Celebrities are sending their hateful followers after us. We are dancing because we live in the LAND OF THE FREE We will be dancing all the way to Polls in November pic.twitter.com/84AuRf94sa — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 22, 2020