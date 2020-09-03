It could be worse — you could have voted for Even McMullin in 2016 — but those of us who voted for Mitt Romney back in 2012 despite the fact he had binders full of women and a car elevator have plenty of regrets too. First and foremost, he was the lone Republican senator to vote for the impeachment of President Trump, forever giving the Democrats the talking point that it was “bipartisan.”

Now The Hill is reporting that he has a problem with Trump’s tweets about the violence around the country.

Romney says Trump's protest tweets "clearly intended to further inflame racial tensions" https://t.co/f9EZRFBnEL pic.twitter.com/ag8U6r0SbH — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2020

Funny … he should get together with Jennifer Rubin and April Ryan for lunch after the coronavirus lockdown ends, considering they both accused Trump of trying to start a race war this week.

Buck Sexton calls it:

Apparently Romney’s life mission now is to embarrass everyone who voted for him in 2012. It’s working. https://t.co/k5l26pgHk0 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 3, 2020

It’s working. Can I get that vote back? — ENR (@ENR_OrthoMD) September 3, 2020

I was going to vote for him but I was involved in a car accident on 8.12.12 that put me in the hospital for 6 months and a quadriplegic. I never voted that year. The only positive outcome of my accident. — Frank M. (@Teamnguns) September 3, 2020

He is the master of inspiring regret — D2 (@D2_Conservative) September 3, 2020

I didn’t vote for Romney in 2012, and I spent many days afterwards thinking I made a poor choice. Then Romney became a senator, I no longer feel that way. — Ron Impens (@ronimpens) September 3, 2020

I didn’t, and I’m SO PROUD of myself for seeing through him. Pat on the back time. — LadyBird Justice (@LadybirdJustice) September 3, 2020

I officially take my vote back today! — Gmans (@gmansUSA) September 3, 2020

I can’t believe I voted for Romney 🤦‍♀️ — Mrs. Jude ✝️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🇺🇸 (@JudybellesLife) September 3, 2020

Utah is embarrassed. — 🇺🇸Minddoctor🇺🇸 (@Minddoctor3) September 3, 2020

I wish him good luck during the last term of his senatorial gig. He is an utter disappointment. — Trailmyx (@Trailmyx) September 3, 2020

2012 WAS a wasted vote We were duped — Gene Ziemba (@gene_ziemba) September 3, 2020

Yeah, I’m embarrassed. ☹️ — karen gough (@kkgough) September 3, 2020

I’m embarrassed AF. 😡 — Angela 🩺 (@AngLynne_tm) September 3, 2020

I hang my head in shame with each successive day. And I’m in SLC, too 🤦🏻‍♂️ — 192 Years (@schubert_ghost) September 3, 2020

I couldn’t stand him and ended up writing in Mike Huckabee because I just couldn’t bring myself to vote for him. Since I’m in IL it’s not like it made a difference. I’ve never regretted this decision. — Minna Schmack (@MinnaSchmack) September 3, 2020

He sure took that "maverick" mantle from McCain and ran with it. Congrats, Pierre. — Lowbush Lightning (@docand2611) September 3, 2020

No kidding, talk about a fall from grace. GW isn’t far behind in my mind. Sad but true. — Monty (@folmonty) September 3, 2020

I was embarrassed at the time, but the RNC hung us out to dry with the man. Another clothespin moment was McCain, who's real colors towards America shone brightly even more so after his rejection. — Wayne Faucette (@WayneFaucette) September 3, 2020

I’ve wanted that vote back for about 7 years now. — Arrington Widemire (@chefmaw) September 3, 2020

He should just publicly join the Lincoln Project and be done with it. — charity (@charitabee) September 3, 2020

Once again Pierre Delecto says nothing. — scott whynock (@pastorscottw) September 3, 2020

I want my vote back. At least with McCain I was voting for Sarah Palin and was ok with that. — Thomas F. Smith (@tfsmith881) September 3, 2020

I feel there should be support groups for former Romney voters using the AA model….”Hello everyone, my name is Steve and I ….” — Free Kyle & Gen Flynn! Yossarian (@OzarkFool) September 3, 2020

I completely wasted my vote in 2012. RINO. — Shawndell Johnson (@dax56001) September 3, 2020

I’m not gonna lie, I’m embarrassed for it — Abigail Lowell Saltonstall (@AbigailLowell) September 3, 2020

Count me in that group. — doeh (@daryst1) September 3, 2020

I live in Utah and the shame is real. — Jacob (@Sunburnz1) September 3, 2020

It kills us to think of how hard we worked to promote Romney back in 2012, and this is the payback.

