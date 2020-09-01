White House correspondent April Ryan said in an interview with CNN that President Trump “has instigated a race war in America” and “Portland, Oregon, is ground zero”:

@AprilDRyan: "This president, Donald John trump, has instigated a race war in America. Portland, Oregon, is ground zero." pic.twitter.com/CVBGcqVvPj — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 30, 2020

Who wants to tell her?

Whites fighting other whites in overwhelmingly white cities is a very 2020 definition of "race war" https://t.co/tsGkfrC7wW — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 1, 2020

Finding a Black person on any of the videos of the chaos in Portland is like those old “Where’s Waldo?” puzzles:

Such a weird narrative given the violence on Portland is overwhelmingly from white anarchists and activists. Don't you need more than one race involved for it to be a "race war"? https://t.co/5mctFypfe9 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 1, 2020

It’s one of the least likely places in America to start a race war, actually:

Oregon is possibly the whitest state in the country…funny place to start a race war. https://t.co/YSee4BOmAv — Daniel Breban (@DBreban) September 1, 2020

Fact-check: True!

And “evergreen”:

Evergreen tweet — Nick (@NickAtNight128) September 1, 2020

Buckle up, because “it’s only going to get worse”:

The media has literally gone bat shit crazy and it's only going to get worse. https://t.co/X8w7bohYdQ — Darin Lloyd (@db_lloyd) September 1, 2020

