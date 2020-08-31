With the polls showing his lead dropping after a weeklong convention in which the rioting and looting across the country were never mentioned, Joe Biden decided it was time to leave the basement and blame President Trump not only for the violence but for everything else. Biden “clarified” his stance on fracking (like he “clarified” his former support for the Hyde Amendment) and perhaps unwisely asked, “Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters?” It was smart of him, after flying to Pittsburgh to give his speech in person, to speak for less than a half-hour and duck out without answering any questions from reporters.

Caleb J. Hull has previously zoomed in on Biden’s poor sign language interpreters, and he did so again Monday after Biden’s speech. Imagine being the guy who has to translate this in real-time:

The toughest job in the world. pic.twitter.com/gYMlXyyiaD — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 31, 2020

Sound up! 🔊 — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 31, 2020

You win Twitter — Biden Doctrine – Pay Me (@DelawareSold) August 31, 2020

Oh man if you aren't spot on with that assessment. — Txpag (@txpag) August 31, 2020

Can someone who knows ASL pls translate back to English? I am so curious… — j116 (@j116smith) August 31, 2020

I'm no expert, but I am pretty sure he is saying, "Help me! For the love of God, somebody save me!" — Joseph Phares (@Real_Pharisee) August 31, 2020

TRANSLATION FOR THE HEARING IMPAIRED:

"I don't know what the f*ck he just said either."https://t.co/0wVctOS4AV — Elvis Trump (@Elvis_Trump) August 31, 2020

is he translating or calling for help? — Jerry Nadler's Belt Buckle Pinching Left Nipple (@CapitalistTm) August 31, 2020

Not being funny whatsoever. But I seriously want to know if a deaf person can actually read that. — WAYLON JENNINGS (@CashHighwayy) August 31, 2020

Really surprised he just didn't shoot the double rods and walk off. — CoogForLife (@CoogForLife) August 31, 2020

That’s hilarious and sad — Phil Gruner (@phil_gruner) August 31, 2020

Come on man 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Sleepy Creepy #JoeBiden (@JoeBide51425183) August 31, 2020

