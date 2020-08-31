With the polls showing his lead dropping after a weeklong convention in which the rioting and looting across the country were never mentioned, Joe Biden decided it was time to leave the basement and blame President Trump not only for the violence but for everything else. Biden “clarified” his stance on fracking (like he “clarified” his former support for the Hyde Amendment) and perhaps unwisely asked, “Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters?” It was smart of him, after flying to Pittsburgh to give his speech in person, to speak for less than a half-hour and duck out without answering any questions from reporters.

Caleb J. Hull has previously zoomed in on Biden’s poor sign language interpreters, and he did so again Monday after Biden’s speech. Imagine being the guy who has to translate this in real-time:

