As Twitchy reported earlier, Joe Biden poked his head out of his basement and hosted his first press conference in 89 days … a pretty impressive streak for the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. It might have been too soon for Biden; maybe he should have practiced more at home, even though he apparently was given a list of approved reporters he was instructed to call on for questions.

We haven’t had a good story on sign language interpreters since that guy at the Nelson Mandela memorial who was just flailing his arms around at random, but Caleb Hull wants us to lift up in prayer the sign language interpreter who was assigned to Biden’s press conference Tuesday.

Please lift Joe Biden's sign language lady up in your prayers today. pic.twitter.com/3CB0MxtVuX — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 30, 2020

Again, how is any of this funny? — Andy Parker (@campedincenter) June 30, 2020

How is it not? — Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) June 30, 2020

Agreed.

Omg that’s hilarious 😂 — Michelle K (@mklisz) June 30, 2020

God bless her — KarlaThere Were NO Russians (@KLomiglio) June 30, 2020

I feel so bad for her. — Will (@NoLeftTurns) June 30, 2020

Toughest job — TG (@OrderChaosLife) June 30, 2020

I don't know how much she's being paid, but it's not enough. — Deplorable Wolverine (@DwWolverine) June 30, 2020

Hopefully not by the word — Johnny3:16 (@16_johnny3) June 30, 2020

He slurs so badly, it's tough to understand what he's saying…Then when you figure out the words, you realize it doesn't make sense anyway… — Samuel Clemens (@RegularGuyNY) June 30, 2020

It’s that childhood stutter that just happened to disappear completely for the nearly four decades years he was a senator and eight years as vice president.

Can't believe Biden used to be a Vice President. — Charlie!FreeHK (@Charlies0s) June 30, 2020

Biden's brain: pic.twitter.com/sVCF70xfwQ — Marie Arf – China lies, don't trust their numbers (@schwingcat) June 30, 2020

What's the universal hand sign for "you know, the thing…"? — M A G N U S (@MagnusMcGinty) June 30, 2020

Well at least she doesn’t have to rush — challenge126 (@126challenge) June 30, 2020

I've said it before, she must have the single hardest job ever — Skye-Ops (@Skye20173812) June 30, 2020

That needs to be a Mastercard commercial— Priceless. — Bruce Lawrence (@bblawrence8) June 30, 2020

my God give that woman a raise — A Force To Be Reckoned With (@UrPurposeIsLove) June 30, 2020

MALARKEY DETECTED @mydoghasagun — Dan Stringer, Manager, Bait and Switch (@Danstringer74) June 30, 2020

Joe sounds like Ozzy Osbourne after 3 bottles of NyQuil — Don Bell Jr. (@DonBellJr1) June 30, 2020

She doesn't get it either. — Bobby Ess (@BarkyPar) June 30, 2020

He's just going to *try* to say this, period. — Blissmonkey (@Blissm0nkey) June 30, 2020

From a distance I thought it was pic.twitter.com/opL2loGSY5 — Shirtless Scientist (@TheRealWillBoss) June 30, 2020

Bring on the debates! — M Huneycutt (@MrsHuney8814) June 30, 2020

One of the few things we learned from Biden’s press conference is that he can’t wait to debate President Trump. Should be compelling TV.

As a Deaf woman here… I can testify this: pity the sign language interpreter. — Deaf Novelist🤟🇺🇸 (@Libby_Lael) June 30, 2020

Is this doctored? 😂😂 — gtreds (@gtreds_ker) June 30, 2020

How many minutes until Twitter takes it down?

So much down time. That’s a part time job for her. — cliff233 (@cliff233) June 30, 2020

That's priceless! 😄😄😄 — Edward Herres (@herres_edward) June 30, 2020

Thoughts and prayers — Steven Smithwick 🇺🇸 (@SmittyWestLA) June 30, 2020

