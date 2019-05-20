Now, this is something that should have received a lot more coverage than it did. As John McCormack reports at National Review, Democratic front runner Joe Biden has said that the Hyde amendment, which prohibits federal funding of abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is endangered, “can’t stay.”

That new policy position could be seen in a May 8 tweet from the ACLU, but it was The Washington Post’s David Weigel who put it back into circulation Sunday evening.

Maybe he should start saying that on the stump and not just to random ACLU volunteers — it’s kind of a big shift.

Why did he change his mind now? Because the entire Democratic Party took a hard turn to the left while he was enjoying his retirement and abortion on demand without apology is more of a sacrament than ever to the Democrats.

Biden has the familiarity and name recognition, but he also has a record that doesn’t sit well with the radical progressives that have taken over the party, and it’s all on videotape. Popcorn time.

