We first noticed the Postal Service conspiracies coming from celebrities. Jamie Lee Curtis saw a mail truck being towed and wondered if it was a Trump supporter stealing it — “the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters,” she exclaimed. Mia Farrow passed along a photo of mailboxes on a truck and caught the attention of Susan Rice, who retweeted it before Joe Biden referred to it at a fundraiser: “They’re going around literally with tractor-trailers picking up mailboxes,” he said. By the way, this is the tractor-trailer:

A friend in Portland Oregon sounding the alarm as post boxes are being removed from neighborhoods. He sent this pic. pic.twitter.com/yCZPhJqgDQ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 14, 2020

We told you the other night how AG Hamilton debunked a local news station’s story about mail sorting machines left in a Postal Service parking lot. Now there’s a tweet that’s been retweeted more than 5,000 times showing a brand new mail sorting machine thrown in a dumpster.

Still seeing a massive flow of misinformation about the Postal Service from large liberal activist accounts on Twitter. Started with Jamie Lee Curtis in the mailboxes being replaced, and is still going on with the sorting machines. pic.twitter.com/2izAcQ1yjj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 25, 2020

Here’s the viral tweet from the former chair of the Democratic Coalition:

Brand new mail-sorting machine at Grand Junction, Colorado USPS annex thrown in dumpster https://t.co/eHZAhJlXSV — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 25, 2020

And here’s journalist Kyle Clark from 9News in Colorado:

The US Postal Service tells #9NEWS that this claim, now viral, is untrue. USPS spokesman James Boxrud tells @MarcSallinger that the mail sorting machine was not new and that it was never operational in Grand Junction (after being received from another location). #copolitics https://t.co/LVJMWvnX0I — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) August 25, 2020

Wow, 23 retweets as of this writing.

USPS: "This is a machine that the Grand Junction Post Office received from another location. It was in poor condition and we never completed the installation. This machine was never put in use at this facility, never operational, and is a machine that cannot be brought online," — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) August 25, 2020

USPS tells @MarcSallinger that the mail sorting machine, if operational, would process magazine size mail which is currently processed for Western Colorado out of Denver. USPS says "there is no disruption to flat service." — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) August 25, 2020

In other words, it wouldn’t be put to use processing ballots anyway, just like those machines in the parking lot.

If anyone has additional information about this situation or other changes to USPS service in Colorado, @MarcSallinger is our point man on this or you're welcome to contact me. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) August 25, 2020

Western Slope Now, which originally published the photo, has updated its story; real professional work, guys: “We reported Monday that a local USPS annex employee said a brand new mail sorting machine was being thrown out. We got that information from a viewer who called in, but there is more to the story.”

They’re really pushing this hard, which means it’s very important to the Democrats that this conspiracy catches on.

