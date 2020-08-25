We first noticed the Postal Service conspiracies coming from celebrities. Jamie Lee Curtis saw a mail truck being towed and wondered if it was a Trump supporter stealing it — “the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters,” she exclaimed. Mia Farrow passed along a photo of mailboxes on a truck and caught the attention of Susan Rice, who retweeted it before Joe Biden referred to it at a fundraiser: “They’re going around literally with tractor-trailers picking up mailboxes,” he said. By the way, this is the tractor-trailer:

We told you the other night how AG Hamilton debunked a local news station’s story about mail sorting machines left in a Postal Service parking lot. Now there’s a tweet that’s been retweeted more than 5,000 times showing a brand new mail sorting machine thrown in a dumpster.

Here’s the viral tweet from the former chair of the Democratic Coalition:

And here’s journalist Kyle Clark from 9News in Colorado:

In other words, it wouldn’t be put to use processing ballots anyway, just like those machines in the parking lot.

Western Slope Now, which originally published the photo, has updated its story; real professional work, guys: “We reported Monday that a local USPS annex employee said a brand new mail sorting machine was being thrown out. We got that information from a viewer who called in, but there is more to the story.”

They’re really pushing this hard, which means it’s very important to the Democrats that this conspiracy catches on.

