Heather Walker of WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids finally made it big with a report earlier this week showing mail-sorting machines in the parking lot of a postal sorting facility in Grand Rapids. Her tweet currently has more than 30,000 retweets and was spread around by actor John Cusak.

Here’s AG with the rest of the story:

Trending

And pulling mailboxes out of the ground and just dumping them in a pile … of other old mailboxes to be refurbished and powder coated.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AGHeather Walkermail sorting machinesUnited States Postal Service