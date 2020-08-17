If Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wants to warm up before the Democratic National Convention Monday night, perhaps he could look into how many grandchildren Joe Biden has, because he and his wife keep giving different answers, and neither one seems to be aware of Hunter’s new child. So, yeah, find out how many grandchildren Biden has and then let him know.

Someone’s almost guaranteed to bring up Trump calling neo-Nazis “very fine people,” which is a lie that needs tamping down, especially when Biden says it. And if someone brings up all those mailboxes that Trump supporters have been pulling up from the sidewalk and hauling away on their trucks, correct that.

Trending

Here’s one both the New York Times and Kessler’s own newspaper could fact-check:

Make sure to use the hashtag #FactCheckThis to get Kessler’s attention. In case you hear something fishy.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratic National ConventionDNCfact checkGlenn Kessler